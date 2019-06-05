Four undefeated in LL City Championships

Four teams are undefeated halfway through pool play in the Petaluma Major Division City Championship Tournament.

This year there are only two pools to determine the six participants in the single-elimination championship round.

Halfway through pool play, North Bay from the American/Valley leagues and Golden State Lumber from the same leagues were both 2-0 in Pool A.

Century 21 from the American/Valley and Pinky’s Pizza from the National League were both 1-1, while Lucky 7 and McNear’s from the National are still looking for their first win.

Unique Insurance from the American/Valley and Petaluma Market from the National are setting the pace with two wins each in Pool B.

Maselli & Sons from the American/Valley, Petaluma Police from the American/Valley and Ohana Construction from the National are all 1-1 while SJLA from the National and Whitman Insurance from the American/Valley are both winless.

The championship round begins June 11 with two preliminary games, pool winners will face the winners of those games on June 13 with the championship and third-place games to be played on the Valley League home field on June 15.