Henri’s off to successful start in 50/70 tourney

Henri’s Roofing of the Petaluma American Little League knocked off the visiting Rincon Valley Tigers, 10-0, to advance to the semifinal round of the District 35 50/70 Tournament of Champions at Prince Park on Tuesday. Henri’s will face the dangerous Rincon Valley Reds on Thursday afternoon at the same venue in the second round of play in the extended distances division.

The Reds overpowered the Sons of Salvage, representing the Petaluma National League, 12-3, on Tuesday.

Nicky Gonzalez-Dachev ripped a run-scoring line drive into the left-field alley to abruptly end the proceedings in the bottom of the fifth inning. Henri’s, the champions of the regular season, finished with 15 hits in the lopsided victory. Gonzalez-Dachev was credited with a double on the hard-hit ball.

Ethan Arellano had a key triple along the way to the win.

Three Petaluma pitchers combined for the victory. Jacob Untalan got the start and retired seven of the eight batters he faced on strikes to pick up the victory in impressive style.

Untalan had terrific command and breezed through the Tiger lineup while yielding only one base hit. He has not given up a run during the entire season.

“I rely on the fastball mainly on the outside part of the plate,” he said before the contest began. His fastball was continually low in the zone and difficult to hit.

Coach Blaine Clemmens praised the hard-throwing right-hander, who has improved a great deal since playing on a Major Little League All-Star club that won two consecutive tournaments last summer.

“He has pitched well in big games before this afternoon,” noted Clemmens.

Gonzalez-Dachev and Jeffery Rice each took a mound turn, and helped prevent Rincon Valley from scoring. Twice the Tigers had runners at third base, but they were turned away on defensive plays made near the mound.

Untalan also had additional outstanding moments offensively, banging out four hits.

Phillip Liu had a solid outing out of the fourth hole with three hits while driving in a pair of runs. All of the base hits by the improving Liu were very well struck.

Rice chipped in with two hits, including a double.

“Phillip played for our regular team last season,” said Clemmens. “He has played well defensively, and is hitting the ball solidly.”

Ricki Wall took the loss for Rincon but deserved a better fate. Four fly balls in the early innings were not handled by the Tiger fielders. “Wall threw as well as our kids, but didn’t get much support,” said Clemmens.

Untalan moved to second base in the later innings, and he turned in the defensive play of the contest. With a runner at first base, the Rincon batter lofted a soft line drive between first and second base that Untalan gloved and, while on the move, he touched first base for an unassisted double play.

The Tournament of Champions winner will be decided on Saturday afternoon in Santa Rosa at the Mark West Little League complex.