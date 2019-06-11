‘Development’ is a big word with new Petaluma court coach

Petaluma High School’s new basketball coach can’t predict what the short term future looks like for the Trojan basketball team, after all, voluntary summer workouts didn’t start until this week, but he is convinced the path to long-term success is development beginning with young players.

“Development” is a big word with Anton Lyons who takes over the Trojans after most recently helping with the Windsor basketball program.

Development is something that didn’t occur in his own basketball career until he reached Santa Rosa Junior College and had an opportunity to play for coach Craig McMillan.

“I never played basketball at all until I was in the ninth grade,” said the Vallejo High School graduate. “It wasn’t until I was a freshman at SRJC and playing for Craig McMillan that I developed as a basketball player.”

Lyons’ development was rapid. He was league MVP at Santa Rosa Junior College, went on to play D1 basketball for two years at the University of Idaho. After college he played professional basketball in Germany and Australia.

He has also owned and managed a youth basketball academy in Concord.

He retired as a player in 2010 and coached at both Las Lomas and Northgate in the East Bay before moving to the North Bay to pursue his master’s degree.

Last year, he coached the Windsor junior varsity team.

Lyons said he is looking for players with a positive attitude who will bring a commitment to the game and the team.

One of Lyons first jobs is to put together a coaching staff. He has already made a strong step in that direction by choosing former St. Vincent varsity coach Jarred Pengel to coach the Trojan JVs. He said he has a person in mind to help him with the varsity, but isn’t ready to make an announcement yet.

Lyons, obviously, hasn’t had a chance to see or work with the Trojans, but he does know a little about the team.

“I think we will have a lot of potential, but I know the team has had some struggles,” he said. “Once we get started, all you can ask from them is to play hard and play smart.”

The new coach said he doesn’t have any one style of play, but will adjust depending on the opponent and the game situation.

“It is more about match ups,” he said. “We are going to play hard on defense.”

For Lyons, it all starts with developing young players.

“We are going to work with the community and work with players on the lower levels,” he said.

“Development is the key.”