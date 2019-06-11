JJ SAYS: Kids can their make own summer fun

School had been out for one whole week and already my 6-year-old friend was getting bored. He was also sad because some of his friends from kindergarten were leaving the area and he was comprehending that he would not see them next school year.

The solution — swimming. It is amazing what a splash, a dog paddle and a little toss me in the air rough-housing will do to alleviate boredom. When he entered the pool it was just he and I. Ten minutes later, he was whooping and hollering with his two best friends he had just met.

Later in the day, there was tag and dodge ball with kids from the neighborhood — no formal rules, just the ones made up on the fly; no umpires, except the ones on hand to handle the inevitable disputes — “He called me a name. It’s my turn to be it.”

By this week summer gets busy. There will be summer school, summer nature camp, Capoeira (Brazilian dance fighting), swimming lessons and more.

For other youngsters there is Little League (almost over for many). baseball teams, basketball camps, track camps, soccer camps, football camps, tennis lessons, ballet lessons, music lessons and more.

These are all well and good. For many youngsters, there is nothing they would rather do than play basketball, baseball or any one of their other favorite sports.

For some, their favorite activity is the iPad or the computer. These can be great teaching tools as long as they aren’t overdone.

But, there should be time for just plain fun. Nothing organized. Kids interacting and playing together. The only adult involvement is to make sure everyone is safe and everyone gets to participate.

From the perspective of someone who is working on his third of fourth childhood, the best times I had growing up were the pick-up baseball games we played with a tin backstop (in lieu of a catcher) at Cow Pasture Stadium.

I missed a lot by not playing Little League baseball, but I really had a lot of fun playing with friends in games where we made our own rules. We could set our home run distance by moving our backstop further or closer to the fence that kept the cows in and allowed our baseballs out.

I am a strong believer that organized sports or other activities teach many valuable lessons about discipline, playing fairly, winning and losing with grace, respecting the game skills — the list is almost endless.

But, there is something to be said with playing with only one goal in mind — having fun.

