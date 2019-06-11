LL heating up with TOC and All Stars

The treacherous road to Williamsport and the Little League World Series starts for three Petaluma Little League All-Star teams on June 28 in the District 35 Tournament.

Only the three Major League All-Star teams have the potential to follow the 2012 Petaluma National League team to the World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, but they are in only one of seven age groups with tournaments beginning this month.

All-Star play for 10-year-old and 11-year-old teams culminate with the Northern California championships.

Major League

The Petaluma National is the first local Major League team in action, opening on June 28 at Murphy Field, home to the Petaluma Valley Little League, against Fort Bragg.

Majors consist of 10-, 11- and 12-year-olds.

Petaluma American and Petaluma Valley both draw first-round byes. The Valley League opens June 29 against the winner of the Fort Bragg vs. Petaluma National game at 1 p.m. at Murphy Field following the Americans at 11 a.m. taking on the winner of Healdsburg vs. El Molino contest.

8-10-Year-Olds

The district tournament for 8-10-year-olds starts June 28 with Petaluma Valley opening at Rincon Valley against Fort Bragg, Petaluma American playing at West Side Little League Park in Santa Rosa against Laytonville and Petaluma National taking on El Molino in Healdsburg.

9-11-Year-Olds

Petaluma Valley doesn’t have a team in the 9-11-year-old division. Both the Petaluma American and Santa Rosa American League teams open on June 29 at the Santa Rosa American Little League complex, with the Nationals playing at 11 a.m. against Sebastopol, while the Americans face Ukiah at 2 p.m.

Championship games

For the first time, championship games in all three age brackets will be played at the same location, with all three divisions playing at the Rincon Valley Little League complex on July 6. The 10-year-olds will play at 10 a.m., the 11-year-olds follow at 1 p.m. and the Major Leaguers conclude a big day at 4 p.m.

Should any of the divisions require a second game in the double-elimination tournament, games will be played July 7.

Intermediate League

The Intermediate League, a division for 12-13-year-olds that uses 70-foot base paths and a 50-foot pitching distance, starts play Sunday, with Petaluma American playing Rincon Valley at 10 a.m. and Petaluma National following against Sebastopol at 2 p.m. at the Mark West Little League complex.

The championship game will be played June 21 on the same diamond with a second game, if necessary, to be played on June 22.

Junior League

Petaluma has a combined Junior League All-Star team for players 12-14-years of age using full-sized diamonds.

Petaluma starts play Saturday at Rincon Valley against Mark West in a 1:30 p.m. game at Rincon Valley.

The championship game will be played June 27 at Rincon Valley with a second game, if necessary, on June 28.

Petaluma has no Senior League team.

Tournament of Champions

Before All-Star competitions, regular-season champions from District 35 leagues have one more chance for glory in the Tournament of Champions.

The competition brings all league champions together for a four-day single elimination tournament.

Play begins Monday and concludes with the championship game next Thursday on the Santa Rosa American Little League diamond.

Minor Leagues

Local teams are participating in Petaluma Minor League Tournaments with the AAA teams concluding round-robin play Friday before consolation and championship game play at a time still to be determined.

AA teams start play on June 22, with consolation and championship games on June 29 at the Petaluma Nationals’ Carter Field.