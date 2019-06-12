Three Petalumans earn Black Shirts in Dipsea Race

Petalumans had a great day in the 109th Dipsea Race, the oldest trail race in America. The 7.4-mile race from Mill Valley to Stinson Beach is considered to be one of the most beautiful foot-race courses in the world. It is also one of the most challenging, with steep trails and stairs that have defeated many elite runners.

The top 35 finishers out of the 1,360 who finished this year’s run receive a prestigious Black Shirt. Among those elite runners, three were Petalumans.

Former Petaluma High cross country star Ben Stern was 11th overall in 51 minutes, 51 seconds. Because of the staggered start to the race, he had to pass 730 runners to finish among the top 20 and narrowly miss the top 10.

Petaluma’s Jared Barrilleaux was 19th in 53:39.

Petaluma’s Tyler Harwood prevailed in intense competition for the final Black Shirt, finishing 35th. Starting from the same position as Stern, he ran 55:49.

Bradford Bryon, a 61-year-old runner from Penngrove, was 17th in 52:55 winning his 23rd Black Shirt, tying for the second-most all time.

Among other Petalumans competing were Bjorn Griepenburg, Paul Braa, Thor Shattcuk, Dario Zea, Brian Moffitt, Ashley Moffitt, Vince Fausone, Jack Fausone and Lisa Hilbert.

Petaluman Nolan Hosbein started in the runners section and was the 14th runner to finish from the section. He will advance to become an invitational runner next season.

Brian Pilcher won the Dipsea for the fourth time. The 62-year-old retired real estate financier used a 14-minute head start to time 46:28, finishing just ahead of the 47:52 run by 59-year-old Mark Tatum from Colorado Springs, who was timed in 47:52.

Alex Varner of San Rafael, starting 12 minutes behind Pilcher, was third in 48:30, but had the best actual time of 49:30, winning the Best Time Trophy. It was the ninth time he had won that trophy.

Runners from 28 states, plus the District of Columbia, participated in the run, along with runners from France, England, Switzerland, Australia and Japan. Runners ranged in age from 7 to 82.