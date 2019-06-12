Pinky’s grinds out win over Petaluma Market

Pinky’s Pizza prevailed in the first-round of single- elimination play in the Petaluma Major Division City Little League championships Tuesday evening, grinding out a 6-3 win over Petaluma Market.

The win advances Pinky’s to a semifinal game Thursday evening against Pool B champion Unique Insurance in a 5 p.m. contest at the American Little League home at Lucchesi Park. The winner of that game will play for the city championship Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Valley Little League home at Murphy Field. The loser will play for the consolation championship at 10 a.m. on the same field.

Tuesday night’s contest on the National League home diamond at Carter Field at Petaluma Junior High School was a grind-out affair as both teams felt the effects of sizzling summer weather and the fatigue of already playing four games in the tournament.

When it was finished, it had taken the combined efforts of four Pinky’s pitchers to best a gutsy performance by Petaluma Market pitcher Quinn Gaidmore.

All pitchers were helped and hindered by contradictory fielding that was often brilliant, but at times hurtful.

Pinky’s coaches, with one eye on the diamond and the other on the pitch counts of lefty Jack Pezzolo, Adrian Galeana, Jonah Kaltenbach and Jack Pattison to get the job done and preserve arms for what they hope will be two more games.

The contest was scoreless through the first two innings, highlighted by some good glove work on the left side of the Market infield by third baseman Zach Gottlieb and shortstop Grady Dilena.

Pinky’s broke through in the bottom of the third inning, stringing together four hits, including a two-run double by Galeana to temporarily take control.

Temporarily, because Petaluma Market got two of the runs back in the top of the fourth on an error and doubles by Aiden Gray and Gottlieb.

Pinky’s, leading 3-2, finally took charge in the fifth inning, building a three-run rally on Jack Pattison’s third hit and second double of the game, a pair of singles (one a bloop and one on the infield) and some Petaluma Market fielding miscues.

Down, 6-2, Petaluma Market did not end its season quietly, getting a run home on a pair of errors and Isiah Evanich’s single before Pattison finally came to the mound to finish things.