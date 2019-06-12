Strong pitching advances Police in City play

Strong pitching and some well-timed hitting helped the Petaluma Police move into the second round of the Petaluma Major Division City Little League championships as they pinned an 11-0 defeat on North Bay Landscaping at Murphy Field on Tuesday afternoon.

The quickly played contest was contested in near 100-degree temperatures but ended on the mercy rule in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The victory guaranteed another game in the tourney for the Police, who captured the regular-season league crown in the combined Valley and American League.

Right-handed starter Jameson Murphy took care of the pitching for the Police with a tidy four-inning shutout. Murphy had everything going for him with great command of an overhand delivery that North Bay batters could not solve.

Murphy had a bit of broken style, but it was very effective as he mixed an accurate fastball with several breaking balls. His blend of pitches caught North Bay hitters off balance until the game was halted in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Murphy faced only two batters over the minimum and gave up one ground-ball base hit up the middle in the bottom of the third inning. Five Landscaping batters were retired on strikes.

The Police went immediately to work offensively in the first inning. Four hitters rapped base hits in the opening frame, and they finished with four runs.

Two additional runs came across the plate in the second inning as Conner Inglin roped his second base hit of the game down the left-field line good for two bases. Inglin reached base three times and scored three times.

Les Hellman got the big hit of the first frame when he stroked a two-run single out of the reach of the North Bay outfielders.

Outfielder Max Drumm came onto the bump for the North Bay team in the bottom of the third inning, and shut down the Police in order.

Two putouts for the Police were well-executed underhand soft tosses by the Police first baseman to Murphy, who sprinted perfectly to the bag.

Drumm, who made a couple of solid fielding plays in the outfield, seemed to settle in as a pitcher, but things went south in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Four consecutive walks and a ground-ball fielder’s choice off the bat of Cameron Rounds got the Police within reach of the mercy rule at 9-0 with two outs.

Crowd favorite Andres Gonzalez then brought the Police fans to their feet with a long drive into center field that cleared an attempted stab at the ball and rolled to the fence. Gonzalez, who got a lot of vocal support in an earlier at bat off the bench, came through this time with the blast. He was credited with a legitimate double that chased home a pair of runs.

Petaluma Police outhit the Landscaping nine 7-1, and also displayed a good eye at the plate by inducing seven bases on balls.