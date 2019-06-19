Casa grad honored by Positived Coaching Alliance

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
June 18, 2019, 5:19PM

Casa Grande High School dual-sport athlete Jadon Bosarge is a recipient of a Triple-Impact Competitor Scholarship awarded by Positive Coaching Alliance — San Francisco Bay Area.

Positive Coaching Alliance is a national non-profit that seeks to develop better athletes and better people by providing resources for better coaching for parents, administrators, student/athletes and coaches.

Fifteen high school athletes from a multitude of sports were honored at the awards ceremony held at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara.

Bosarge was the only football player honored.

The Casa Grande graduate, was not only an excellent student, but an all-league quarterback and Casa Grande’s Offensive Player of the Year.

He was also a starter and important contributor to Casa Grande’s league-unbeaten championship lacrosse team.

