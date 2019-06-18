Casa baseball program stays in family

The Casa Grande baseball program continues to be in family hands as Pete Sikora takes over for Chad Fillinger.

Sikora has been something of a wayward son, but is definitely of the proper lineage as he replaces Fillinger, who was in charge for just two years after succeeding 20-year coach Paul Maytorena.

Sikora is a 1984 Casa Grande graduate, who coached the Petaluma Express amateur team and then left baseball to help with the super successful St. Vincent High softball team while his daughters played for the Mustangs.

He returned to Casa Grande last season to help Fillinger with the Gaucho baseball team that reached the North Coast Section semifinals.

Before coaching with Fillinger this season, Sikora’s previous baseball coaching experience came with the Petaluma Express, a team of college and recent-college players started by Hector Aparicio.

When Aparicio passed away in 1989, Sikora was among a group of players who kept the team going, sharing both coaching and general managing duties.

When his daughters began playing high school softball he helped with the St. Vincent program, working with Don Jensen, a former North Coast Section Softball Coach of the Year whose Mustangs are perennial North Coast Section title contenders.

In one capacity or another, he has been coaching high school players for the past eight years. But his heart has always been on coaching baseball and specifically coaching Casa Grande High School baseball.

In a letter he sent to Casa Grande Athletic Director Rick O’Brien, Sikora wrote: I love the town of Petaluma. I love baseball. I love Casa. I love coaching. There is no other place I’d rather be than working diligently to keep the great baseball tradition going at Casa while relentlessly chasing NCS pennants and, most importantly, helping develop or student athletes into mature young men read to ‘win’ in life.”

Although he has no head-coaching baseball experience, Sikora said he has the knowledge and experience to qualify for the position.

“I’ve already been the head coach in many instances related to baseball and softball throughout my adult life,” he said. “I built a successful company from the ground up. After eight years assisting winning teams at the varsity level, I’m definitely ready for the head job. In may ways, I feel like I’ve already done it.”

“I think I know what I’m getting into,” he said. “I’ve got the time and the energy to devote to the job and I welcome the challenge.”

Sikora understands the concept of family that has grown up through Bob Leslie, Maytorena and Fillinger at Casa Grande.

He has either been coached by and/or is friends with many prominent people in not only Casa Grande baseball but all Casa sports programs.

“I understand the lineage. I was part of it,” he said. “I understand I have been given a gem, now its my job to polish it in my own special way.”

That family concepts extends to Sikora’s coaching staff that returns intact to the varsity level with Whitey Markovich, Steve Pearson and Todd Franks all still in the Gaucho dugout.

Even Fillinger, a former professional pitcher, has not left the program, he will return as pitching coach.

All are former Casa Grande players.

The freshmen leaders are veteran coaches — Gary Dorsett, Ralph Gentile and Carlos Perez. All will be back from this season.

The only question is whether Kyle Manford, a former Petaluma High head coach, will return to coach the junior varsity, but Garrett Glaviano will definitely be back with the JVs.

While the head coach is new, he inherits the Casa Grande family tradition, the Casa legacy of success, coaches who understand the Gaucho system, and, most importantly, players on all levels who already know the Casa Grande way of playing baseball.