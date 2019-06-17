Big House Hoops camp returns

Nick Iacopi will host his annual Big House Hoops basketball camp June 24 through June 27 at Petaluma Junior High school. This will be the ninth year for the co-ed camp.

Third through sixth graders will participate from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., while seventh through ninth graders will be on the court from 12:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. each day of the camp.

Iacopi is a former assistant basketball coach at both Petaluma and Casa Grande high schools.

To register or for more information, contact Iacopi at coachyok@yahoo.com or at 228-5136.

Iacopi will also host a camp for North Bay Basketball Academy July 8 through July 11. For more information on that camp, contact Iacopi.