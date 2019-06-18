Father’s Daytourney isfamily time

At one end of the Prince Park diamond complex, pig-tailed girls only a couple of years removed from kindergarten struggled with the basics of softball. On the other end, young teens were displaying skills that will qualify most for high school play next year, and a few for varsity competition.

It always amazes me to see how quickly the girls progress under the guidance of the quality coaches in the Petaluma Steal Breeze program.

The Steal Breeze is the travel ball program under the umbrella of the Petaluma Girls Softball Association. The PGSA is the fun component with girls learning the game and having fun. Sometimes they have as much, or more, fun just being a part of the team as they do actually playing the game.

The Steal Breeze travel team players are serious about the game. Even some of the 8-year-olds are already showing signs of becoming quality players as they learn the game. By the time the girls are playing on the under 12 and under 14 teams, they are playing quality softball.

Those talents were on display during last weekend’s Father’s Day Tournament hosted by Steal Breeze at Prince Park.

The three-day tournament is an annual Petaluma tradition, and definitely a family affair. It is part reunion, part family picnic, part block party and all softball.

Of course, the participants are busy. It is one game after another from Friday evening until champions are crowned around 7 Sunday evening.

But, it isn’t just the players who make the tournament. There are the younger siblings who run, feast and generally enjoy pick-up games of catch-me-if-you can.

Parents, of course, are intently involved — rooting, consoling, counseling and sometime offering coaching tips from the bleachers. Although the theme is Father’s Day, often mothers are more emotionally invested than the fathers.

Perhaps the most excited of all are the grandparents. The tournament is multi-generational, with grandpas swapping stories about their own playing days, while grandmas cheer granddaughters every swing — hit or miss.

By now, the tournament looks as though it is on auto pilot. Games start on time, umpires show up at the proper field at the assigned time, crews jump on the field to water, rake and quickly prepare them for the next game.

Of course, behind the trains-on-time precision, a crew of volunteers have spent long hours of preparation and years of experience have shown volunteers how to quickly solve any problems.

Families, including Steal Breeze families, spend a great deal of their summer traveling to similar tournaments throughout the Bay Area, and as far away as Sacramento. They know the drill.

All tournaments are similar, but the Father’s Day Tournament is special. It is Petaluma’s tournament. Teams love to come to Petaluma. They enjoy the weather — except for last year, when temperatures were Phoenix-like. This year the weather was perfect. Many visitors enjoy the area’s restaurants and the community’s home-town feel. Most of all, they like the hospitality. They feel welcome.

Good softball is a bonus.

Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)