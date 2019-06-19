Winter wins Dwarf Nationals at Petaluma Speedway

Ryan “Ice Chip” Winter scored the 30-lap Pro Dwarf Car Main Event victory Saturday night at Petaluma Speedway. This was the Western States Dwarf Car Nationals, hosted by the local General Hydroponics Redwood Dwarf Car Association. There were more than 70 competitors in the pits between the three classifications of Dwarf Cars. The Pro class that Winter was competing in had the biggest turnout.

Winter won the Pro Main Event in thrilling fashion as he took the lead from race long leader Darren Brown on the last lap of the 30 lap race. Brown settled for second ahead of Shawn Jones, Ben Haney, Joe Frock, Michael “Spanky” Grenert, Marcus Hardina, Matt Hagermann, Adam Teves and James Brinster.

The Nationals format includes a full program on Friday night. The Preliminary Feature takes the Top 10 drivers into a Fast Dash, which sets the first five rows of Saturday’s Main Event. Friday’s 20 lap Preliminary Feature went to Brown in a good battle with Jones. Haney and Winter had a good battle of their own for third, won by Haney. The lead duo were over a straightaway ahead of third place. Ryan Amlen finished fifth. Saturday’s Fast Dash was won by Brown ahead of Jones and Haney. Mark Hanson won the 15 lap B Main in a good battle with Frock. James Brinster settled for third ahead of Shawn Whitney and Josh Rodgers.

Scott Dahlgren won the 20 lap Veterans Dwarf Car Main Event. Dahlgren is the Antioch Speedway point leader. Dahlgren led from the start, leaving Buddy Olschowka and Mark Biscardi to battle for second. Biscardi started back in tenth, but he had already worked his way into third by lap three. On lap 18, Biscardi made his move around Olschowka to grab the second position. Olschowka settled for third at the checkered flag, followed by Kevin Miraglio, Tim Fitzpatrick, Kevin Bender, Adam Johnson, Danny Marsh, Carroll Mendenhall and Joe Barkett.

Biscardi scored an impressive win in the 20 lap Preliminary Feature on Friday ahead of Bender, Olschowka, Dahlgren and Adam Johnson. Bender picked up the win in the 10 lap Fast Dash ahead of Dahlgren and Olschowka.

Mike Affonso capped a rather impressive weekend with the 20 lap Sportsman Dwarf Car Main Event win. Affonso is a regular at Petaluma. He had the pole and led every lap in victory. Dave Brune settled into second on lap two and finished closely behind Affonso, followed by Mike Dahle, Steve Nesser, Trevor Mendenhall, Tom Van Tuyl, Adam Freitas, Michael Williams, Travis Day and Jordan Souza.

Affonso also won the 12 lap Preliminary Feature on Friday. He was chased across the line by Van Tuyl, Dahle, Michael Williams and Shawn McCoy. Afonso set himself up for a pole position start by winning the 10 lap Fast Dash ahead of Brune and Dahle.

On Saturday night, the Dwarf Cars were joined by the PitStopUSA.com Wingless Spec Sprints. Reigning Hunt Series champion and Dwarf Car star Shawn Jones won the 25 lap Main Event. Reigning Petaluma champion Shayna Sylvia led the first 13 laps before Jones raced past her to take the lead on lap 14. Bradley Terrell started back in 11th and moved into second on lap 15. Jones managed to build about a half-straightaway lead over Terrell by the time the checkered flag flew. Angelique Bell held third until being passed by Sparky Howard for that position on lap 22. Sylvia also beat Bell back to the line to finish fourth. Bell settled for fifth, followed by Kaimi Moniz-Costa, Ryon Siverling, Bob Davis, Keith Calvino and Boy Moniz. Scott Chapetta out-qualified the 18 car field with a quick lap of 16.409, beating a 16.431 of Cody Fendley. There were three 10 lap heat races, and Davis, Fendley and Adam Christian won those races.

On Friday night, the Santa Rosa Auto Body 600 Micro Sprint 20 lap Main Event win went to Nick Robfogel. Robfogel had a nice battle at the front of the pack with second place finisher Cody Gray. Justin Adiego was a solid third with Carroll Mendenhall a straightaway behind him in fourth. Rob Brown, Jeromie Charon, Anton Gianini, Jenna Perkins, Amber Fields and Trevor Mendenhall completed the Top 10. The eight lap heat race wins went to Brian Sllubik and Gray.

This weekend will have Petaluma Speedway running a special Sunday event as part of the annual Sonoma-Marin County Fair. The PitStopUSA.com Wingless Spec Sprints will be competing along with the IMCA Modifieds and Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stocks.