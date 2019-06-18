Pinky’s Pizza claims city LL consolation crown

Pinky’s Pizza of the Petaluma National Little League turned in an efficient effort in the contest for third place in the Major Division City Champpionship as they turned back Golden State Lumber, 7-1, in the morning game on Saturday.

The Nationals were relaxed and ready to return to action on this day in the game that matched disappointed teams coming off losses in the Thursday evening semifinals.

Pinky’s showed no ill- effects from narrowly missing a shot at the city title. The boys from the west side turned in a crisp contest behind three pitchers who held the hard-hitting Lumber squad scoreless until the final frame when one harmless run scored on three hits.

The game for third place can often produce a couple of teams who gave it their all in the semi-finals, but both of these teams bounced back to energetically make all the plays defensively. The difference was that Pinky’s found holes in the defense and Golden State Lumber did not.

The potentially potent Golden State lineup put the ball in play throughout the game, but good fielding stalled its attempt to bounce back into the game. Included in the defense were four perfect plays from the left side of Pinky’s infield led by a slick-fielding shortstop who threw a more difficult left-handed toss to first base.

National pitchers Jonah Kaltanbach and Dalton Deadman teamed up to toss a shutout for five frames, while Pinky’s piled up a 7-0 advantage with some opportunistic hitting.

Seldom used as a regular Majors pitcher, 10-year-old Graydon Brandis then came into the game off the bench for Pinky’s in the final frame to mop things up,and did a credible job holding Golden State to only one run by keeping his pitches in the zone.

A remarkable double play from first base to catcher Gavin Lee ended a budding rally.

Lee, also an unusual left handed receiver behind the plate, turned in solid mechanics in handling all three PInky’s pitchers.

Six pitchers paraded to the mound for Golden State, but the Pinky’s club kept getting key base hits with runners aboard.

Jack Pezzolo banged out four hits to pace the National offense. Pezzolo scored three runs and knocked in another from his lead-off position.

Kaltenbach not only got credit for the victory for his short stint on the bump,but added two RBI doubles with the bat, including a blast in the first inning that set the tone for the rest of the game.

Pinky’s rapped seven hits, and took advantage of six walks and a hit batter to threaten in every inning.

Hard-hitting shortstop Brady Ruoff of Golden State was limited to only one hit, but scored the only run for his club on a single by Arthur Baker in the final inning. Ruoff twice hit the ball solidly for putouts prior to his base hit in the sixth inning.

Golden State might have cut short a rally in the making in the second inningwhen a quick throw to third base nailed a retreating runner for a rally-killing double play.

The American League-based Lumber crew turned in the defensive play of the game in the final inning. Pinky’s put a couple of runners on with walks and appeared ready to close out the contest on the mercy run rule.

A hard line drive was roped by Kaltenbach, but it was speared by Ruoff at shortstop who alertly gunned to third base for the twin killing.