River Town Racers flush with gold

Twelve athletes of the River Town Racers sprint kayak team are flush with 19 awards after the Ted Houk Regatta in Seattle.

With 250 competitors, the annual regatta can be seen as a West Coast championships, drawing teams from Canada and the United States.

In an intense two days of racing, Philip Majumdar, 15, of Petaluma brought in two gold and two silver medals; Jasper Caddell, 17, of Petaluma earned two golds and two bronzes; and Zachary Alva, 21, of Rohnert Park won two silvers.

Other award-winners were Petri Alva, 15, one gold, one bronze; Dylan Anacleto-Black, 16, one gold and one bronze; Mike McCoy, 17, one silver and one bronze; Kasen Taylor, 15, one bronze; Leah Ahmed, 13, one bronze; and Hana Mali, 14, one silver.

Majumdar and Alva have already been named to Team USA and will race later this summer in Romania.