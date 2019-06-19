American 50/70 All-Stars a win away from title

The Petaluma American Intermediate Little League All-Stars will play for the District 35 Tournament championship Friday evening on the Mark West baseball complex in Santa Rosa.

Intermediate League play is for 12-13-year-olds and features 70-foot base paths and a 50-foot pitching distance.

The Petaluma team, composed entirely of league champion Henris Roofing players, will face a still undetermined opponent in the 5:30 p.m. game.

The Americans won their first two tournament games, beating Rincon Valley, 13-2, and Mark West, 14-11, and will need to be beaten twice to be eliminated.

Its opponent in the championship game could well be the Petaluma Nationals. The Nationals edged Sebastopol, 6-5, in its first game, before losing to Mark West, 16-0.

To reach the finals, the Nationals would have to beat Sebastopol on Wednesday and Mark West on Thursday.

Petaluma American opened the tournament with a 13-2 win over Rincon Valley.

Jacob Untalan, Ethan Arellano and Kalen Clemmens combined to hold Rincon Valley to two hits while striking out 10. Untalan allowed no hits in 3⅔ innings, with one walk and six strikeouts. Arellano allowed a run and a hit with a walk and a strikeout in 1⅓ innings and Clemmens gave up a run and a hit with no walks and three strikeouts in two innings.

At the plate, Arellano went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, an RBI and two doubles; Nicky Gonzalez-Dachev was also 3-for-5 with three runs scored, 3 RBIs, two doubles and a triple; Kalen Clemmens ripped a two-run homer and drove in three runs; and Jeffrey Rice had a double, a single and knocked in a run.