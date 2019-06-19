Petaluma Police claim LL City championship

The Petaluma Police from the Petaluma Valley Little League completed an undefeated run to the Petaluma Major Division City Championship, defeating Unique Insurance from the Petaluma American Little League, 8-2, in the championship game.

Playing on their home diamond at Murphy Field Saturday afternoon, the police broke home a tight game with five runs in the fifth inning to claim the title.

The Police’s Jamison Murphy dominated the Insurance team for three perfect innings to put his team in a position to win.

During those opening frames, he faced just nine batters, striking out five, including the side in the third inning.

He had a hiccup in the fourth inning when Unique scored its two runs, and then gave way to Connor Inglin who struck out three over the final two frames to close out the game.

Meanwhile, Petaluma Police batters kept four Insurance pitchers in constant trouble, but still led just 3-2 before the big break out fifth inning.

After leaving four runners stranded in the first two innings, the Police pushed a run home on Logan Meininger’s bad-hop single in the third, but still left the bases loaded.

Unique briefly went ahead, 2-1, with its two sores in the fourth, combining a walk to Drew Rubino, Danny Mercado’s bloop double to center and Luke Bell’s run-scoring come backer to Murphy for the counts.

In the bottom of the inning, the Police regained a slim advantage when Camden Bushey came up with a clutch two-out double to drive home two runs.

The Police rally might have been even more productive had Unique first baseman Bell not make an excellent play to nail a Police runner on a force play at second base.

Although the 3-2 Police lead would have held up behind the pitching of Jamison and Inglin, the Valley team made sure by going on a bat binge in the fifth.

The Police had six hits in the surge, with, Les Hellman starting things with a long double to right-center and Mikey Arend, Aaron Diaz, Murphy, Mateo Salazar and Bushey quickly following with base hits. Inglin contributed a sacrifice fly to the rally.

Unique contributed to its own downfall with an error, a hit batter and some shaky outfield play.

Inglin easily ended the afternoon retiring the Unique side in the sixth on a pop-up and nice catch by catcher Salazar, a routine fly to center and a final whiff.

The Police played errorless defense on the way to the championship, but with nine strikeouts, there wasn’t a lot of need for glove support.