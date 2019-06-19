Herzog hosts Speed and Power Camp

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
June 18, 2019, 6:49PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

There are football camps, basketball camps, track camps, baseball camps and more, but St. Vincent High School football coach Trent Herzog is hosting a camp for all sports.

Herzog will hold the second annual St. Vincent Speed and Power Camp on June 24 through June 28 on the St. Vincent campus. The camp will help young athletes in the fourth through ninth grades, both boys and girls, develop skills that will help them no matter what sport or sports they are pursuing.

“The camp will help with speed, quickness, agility, power, core strength and more,” explained Herzog

The camp will run from 9 a.m. until noon all five days.

Assisting Herzog will be some of the best strength and conditioning trainers in the area, including:

* Justin Elsey, owner and head trainer at Luma Fitness and one of the finest athletes ever at Casa Grande High School.

* Colin Coughenour, strength and conditioning coordinator at Sonoma State University.

Connor Waggoner, one of the area’s top athletic trainers.

* Dyana Dolcini, a former Casa Grande High athlete and star soccer player at Sonoma State.

To register or for more information, contact Herzog at therzog@svhs-pet.org

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine