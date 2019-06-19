Herzog hosts Speed and Power Camp

There are football camps, basketball camps, track camps, baseball camps and more, but St. Vincent High School football coach Trent Herzog is hosting a camp for all sports.

Herzog will hold the second annual St. Vincent Speed and Power Camp on June 24 through June 28 on the St. Vincent campus. The camp will help young athletes in the fourth through ninth grades, both boys and girls, develop skills that will help them no matter what sport or sports they are pursuing.

“The camp will help with speed, quickness, agility, power, core strength and more,” explained Herzog

The camp will run from 9 a.m. until noon all five days.

Assisting Herzog will be some of the best strength and conditioning trainers in the area, including:

* Justin Elsey, owner and head trainer at Luma Fitness and one of the finest athletes ever at Casa Grande High School.

* Colin Coughenour, strength and conditioning coordinator at Sonoma State University.

Connor Waggoner, one of the area’s top athletic trainers.

* Dyana Dolcini, a former Casa Grande High athlete and star soccer player at Sonoma State.

To register or for more information, contact Herzog at therzog@svhs-pet.org