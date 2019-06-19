Petaluma Police pull odd miracle win in TOC

Petaluma Valley Little League climbed off the mat with two outs in the final inning with a thrilling three-run rally without benefit of a hit to upend stunned Petaluma American, 5-4, on Tuesday to advance to the semifinal round of the District 35 Tournament of Champions.

The winning Petaluma Police squad, representing Valley on its familiar surroundings at Murphy Field, looked down the barrel of a 4-2 deficit at the hands of Golden State Lumber with two outs in the final frame. A critical second out had just been recorded at second base on a throw from behind the plate.

Lumber pitcher Brady Laubscher struck out 10 hitters in his four innings worked in relief. His big overhand breaking ball was almost impossible to hit, yet the Police loaded the bases on three walks, including a third intentional free pass to the dangerous Mateo Salazar.

With the game on the line, Camden Bushey shortened his stroke for the Police and bounced a choppy infield ground ball that was thrown wildly to first base.

Third base coach Rick Duarte frantically waved in all three base runners ahead of a scrambling final throw home, and the Police had pulled one out of the fire.

Twenty minutes after the contest, the coaches, players and parents for the Police team were still kicking around the events of the tense contest after escaping the terrific individual effort turned in by Laubscher.

The hard-luck Laubscher could not have had a much better outing for Golden State Lumber. He replaced starting pitcher Gavin Lee with two runners aboard in the third inning. The only Police hitter to record a hit the rest of the way was Conner Inglin, who looped a ball over the head of retreating Lumber right fielder Jalani Wiggens, scoring both runners.

After that safety, it was all Laubscher. Not only did he hold the Police hitless, but he contributed three doubles to the Golden State attack. In the sixth inning, Laubscher then appeared to wrap things up when he banged a solo home run over the top of the left-field fence to make it 4-2.

Until that shot, there was never more than a one-run separation in the well-played game that featured double plays by both infields.

Bushey had a hand in one of the defensive twin killings at second base for the Police team. With a runner at first, he ranged far to his left to snare a line drive struck by Wiggins and snapped a throw to first to double off the runner.

Police first baseman Logan Meiniger also made a fine running catch to rob Jaspar Farrar in the sixth inning.

The Police squad moves on to the semifinals of the single-elimination tourney to face Rincon Valley in Santa Rosa on Wednesday evening. Rincon Valley advanced with a 21-3 win over Healdsburg. Other quarterfinal winners were Petaluma National and Willits-Redwood.

Pinky’s Pizza, representing Petaluma National, is on a roll, defeating Mark West, 22-4, in its first game and Santa Rosa American, 13-3, on Tuesday. Pinky’s will face Willits-Redwood on Wednesday at the Santa Rosa American Little League Field.

Most of the Lumber players will now concentrate on All-Star play for the American League with District 35 play beginning next week.

Lee, Tyler Dunlap and Ben Johnston off the bench had key RBIs for Golden State Lumber.