Little League All Stars start District 35 play

All the preliminaries are over, Petaluma Little Leaguers now get serious about their sport and their passion.

Finished are the regular season, the city championships and the Tournament of Champions. Starting Friday, the best of the best 10- through 12-year olds begin All-Star play.

Competition in Intermediate and Junior divisions have already started, beginning Friday the Little guys join them on the All-Star trail that could take 10 and 11-year-olds to the Northern California championships and 12-year-olds to Williamsport, PA. and the Little League World Series, a goal achieved by just one Petaluma team ever.

It all begins with District 35 play this weekend.

What most people consider Little League, the Major Leagues for 10-12-year-olds begin Friday night, with only one Petaluma team in action. The Petaluma Nationals face Fort Bragg at Murphy Field, across from the Safeway shopping center.

Petaluma’s other two Major League teams, the Americans and Valley, both receive first-round byes in the 12-team, double-elimination tournament.

There could be an almost immediate Petaluma showdown, with Petaluma Valley waiting to take on the winner of the National vs. Fort Bragg game at 2 Saturday afternoon at Murphy Field.

Petaluma American will debut Saturday at 11 a.m. against the winner of a Friday game between Healdsburg and El Molino.

The Petaluma American won the District 35 Tournament in both the Major League and 11-year-old divisions last summer.

Petaluma Valley does not have a team in the 11-year-old division. The other two Petaluma teams, the Americans and Nationals, both start district competition on Saturday at the Santa Rosa American League complex at Monroe School on Marlow Road in Santa Rosa.

The Nationals play at 11 a.m. against Sebastopol, while the Americans open at 2 p.m. against Ukiah.

Since there are 10 teams in the tournament, two teams, West Side and Mark West, have to play a preliminary game on Friday.

All three Petaluma teams in the 10-year-old district tournament play Friday with Petaluma Valley meeting Fort Bragg at Rincon Valley, Petaluma American facing Laytonville at West Side in Santa Rosa and Petaluma National taking on El Molino at Healdsburg Little League.

For the first time, all three championship games will be played on the same diamond on the same day. The 10-year-olds play at 10 a.m., the 11-year-olds at p.m. and the Major Leagues at p.m. at the Rincon Valley complex on July 6.

Should any of the age divisions require a second title game in the double-elimination tournaments, the game will be played at Rincon Valley on July 7.