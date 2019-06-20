Sonoma Raceway’s Carousel offers thrills, drama

Mark Martin got the last laugh, the victory and the track qualifying record when Sonoma Raceway last held a NASCAR Cup race on the 12-turn, 2.52-mile full road course with the original carousel configuration in 1997, holding off a hard-charging Jeff Gordon in the turn 12 hairpin.

And, perhaps foreshadowing a future generation of competitors, Martin admitted in a post-race interview that it was the hardest he’d ever pushed himself in a race at that point in his career.

“I’ve never driven that hard, that long ever. If you had told me on lap 10 that I would have to do that 64 or 65 more times, I would have said I don’t think I can,” Martin said back then.

But his enduring win at Sonoma only came after he got rattled by the Intimidator — who had some help — on the carousel just two years prior.

In the 1995 contest, Martin led Dale Earnhardt with two laps to go. As the pair headed into the beginning of the long, winding carousel turn in the interior of the raceway, Earnhardt got right back on Martin’s bumper but was unable to pass him.

As the pair got to the apex of the carousel, Martin briefly lost control — for longer than anyone ahead of Earnhardt could afford. Earnhardt didn’t look back, passing Martin for what turned out to be his only road-course victory in his Cup career. Martin explained in a post-race interview that there was oil on the raceway and his car was the first to hit it.

Whether it was the oil patch or the black No. 3 that shook his nerves, only Martin knows. To his credit, Earnhardt admitted in an interview afterward that someone “threw some grease at him.” Though there’s many a race car driver who’s probably tried to sell that after losing to the Intimidator.

So goes the story of the most notorious pass in the history of the reintroduced carousel, back for the 50th anniversary at Sonoma County’s professional road course. The series’ stock cars aren’t known for their ability to take on challenging twists and turns in a commanding fashion, and Sonoma Raceway is already renowned as one of the toughest road courses in the country. A raceway official said the carousel was changed to the more well-known NASCAR “chute” bus stop to open up spectator viewing and make the track more of an oval for the 1998 contest.

There are no active drivers set to race this weekend who have run the carousel in a Cup race. Only Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch have raced the configuration.

Former two-time Daytona 500 winner and current Fox NASCAR analyst Michael Waltrip took a 2020 Toyota Supra pace car around the track on Monday. He recalled his first race there and not being able to see much heading into the turns.

“It was crazy because right when you would get to the top of the hill, you couldn’t see over the hill what was ahead, so your car would unload because you’d just be about jumping over the hill and then you’d be figuring how to brake and get to the bottom,” Waltrip said.

He compared it to the “Eau Rouge” at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, although that track doesn’t share the local raceway’s specific characteristics. The Belgian track’s renowned turn starts as a downhill trek into a valley, followed by a quick uphill slalom with little-to-no braking and a continued uphill climb.