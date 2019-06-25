Anotherchance forkids to play

I got my first look at Junior League baseball this weekend, and I was impressed at how well the young teenagers are handling the full-sized diamond.

Those of you who are unfamiliar with Little League baseball may not realize that under the Little League umbrella are more divisions than there are tax codes.

There are eight different divisions for varying age groups and skill levels. Come All-Star time as we are now enjoying, there are three different age groups for the Major Leaguers (8-10, 9-11 and 10-12) and two different skill levels (AA and AAA) for the Minor Leagues.

Petaluma teams compete in five district All-Star tournaments and two unofficial Minor League tournaments.

When I first came to Petaluma back in the heyday of Mickey Mantle and Hank Aaron, there was two All-Star teams, one for the National and one for the Americans,

Times do change.

Now, All-Stars come in all sizes and play on diamonds of all sizes and dimensions. Don’t get me wrong, it is all good. The different size diamonds allow youngsters to play on fields that fit their physical development.

The Junior Division is a tad too large for the mostly 14-year-olds, but not something the can’t manage.

It also offers a good alternative for youngsters who, for whatever reason don’t want to play or aren’t prepared to play travel ball.

I’ve been around long enough to see the step from Little League to the next level evolve from Pony League to Little League Senior League with a touch of Babe Ruth baseball thrown into the mix. At that time, the Senior League was for 13-to-15 year-olds. To the best of my shaky remembrances.

In recent years, most of the better early teen players have migrated to the “travel ball” leagues which generally play tournaments rather than in leagues.

In the All-Star game I saw last week, the players weren’t intimidated by the larger diamond, but there were a few problems. Despite the increased base path distances, players mostly advanced freely, the result of pitchers still learning to keep runners close and catchers having problems with accurate throws to second base.

Pitchers lost velocity throwing from a longer distance and breaking balls were mostly not effective. The result was not a lot of strikeouts.

That is not all bad as it produced a lot of action and ample fielding plays.

A full-sized diamond is not for everyone. After all, youngsters develop at different rates.

Travel ball teams. which also use full-sized diamonds, have pretty much taken over from Little League in the older age groups, but there is still room for teens in the Little League world.

The All-Star Intermediate League game I saw was well played, although as in all games, there were mistakes of both omission and commission.

On the whole, the players were skilled and well coached. Most importantly, it gave more kids a chance to play and compete, and that is definitely good.

As an aside, the best player on the diamond in the game I saw was a girl. West Side Little League’s Kailee Diaz-Randall is a talented baseball player — not a talented girl baseball player, a talented baseball player, period.

