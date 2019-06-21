Ohana slugs Police to win TOC title

Ohana Construction was the last team standing in a District 35 Tournament of Champions final game that defied description and endurance Thursday evening.

Playing at the Santa Rosa American Little League complex, Petaluma National League winner Ohana slugged its way to a 17-7 victory over Petaluma American League king Petaluma Police in the championship game of the single-elimination tournament that includes regular-season champions from all teams in District 35.

The game also marked the final game that this year’s Ohana players will play together as the Little League spotlight now shifts to All-Star competition.

Thursday night’s game reflected the long post-season run for both teams that included the City championships followed by three games in the TOC. By game time, all players were reaching for energy reserves and pitching was exhausted.

The game was competitive until the sixth and final inning when a seven-run Ohana outburst turned the affair into a one-sided romp.

Among the wildness along the way were:

* Three Ohana innings where the construction team batted around.

* Twenty-three hits, 15 by Ohana, and

12 walks.

* Six batters hit by pitches, including three Police batters in one inning.

* A game lasted close to three hours.

* At one point, the game was delayed when a Police player ran from his defensive position to answer a call from nature. At another, the automatic sprinklers briefly provided unwelcome showers to Ohana defenders.

It all added up to an entertaining evening and, ultimately, a pennant and satisfaction for the Ohana players, coaches and fans.

The teeter-totter game started with the Petaluma Police in the up position as they scored two runs in the opening inning on hits by Jamison Murphy and Connor Inglin and three walks, the last two with the bases loaded. The rally could have been much worse for Ohana had Rowan Ball not come to the mound in relief to leave the bases full of Police with a key strikeout.

Police starting pitcher Inglin kept Ohana at bay through the first two innings, but then had to give way to the pitch count and the National champions’ assault began.

Three walks, an error and a clutch two-run double by Jaime Mullan, hitting out of the No. 9 position in the batting order, led to four Ohana runs and a 4-2 lead. The hit was the first of three Mullan had in the game. It was also the first of the Nationals’ bat-around innings.

After the Nationals had added a run in the fourth on Avery Goodrich’s double down the left-field line, the Police had their own big inning in the bottom of the fourth, sending nine players to the plate in a four-run frame that featured the three hit batters and a clutch two-run single by Cameron Rounys.

With two innings to play, the Valley champions were in front, 6-5.

Those two innings belonged almost exclusively to Ohaha.

The game was effectively decided by a four-run fifth frame that was started by a hustle 3-foot single by Mullan, and doubles by Ryan Landry and Avery Goodrich. Each had two doubles in the game.

Even then, with Ohama in front, 10-6, it was still a reasonable game.

The Nationals belted reasonableness into oblivion with a marathon seven-run top of the sixth inning that contained all sorts of hitting contributions, including back-to-back doubles by Landry and Ball. Ball ended with four hits in the game.

Landry pitched well in two solid innings of relief for Ohana, although he did give up a run on a single to Inglin, two walks and an error in a one-run Police sixth,

Playing in the championship game for Ohana were Dominic Fontana, Landry, Ball, Asher Stolarcisk, Goodrich, Michael Farias, Ryan Buchanan, Jack Fannin and Mullan.