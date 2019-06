Casa gradSmith startssummer hot

Casa Grande High School graduate Hance Smith is off to a hot start in the North Woods collegiate baseball summer league.

Through 12 games, Smith, who played for the University of California Berkeley this spring, was batting .390 with 16 hits in 41 at bats. He had hit two homers and three doubles with 13 RBIs.

In his sophomore season at Cal, he appeared in 24 games, getting 13 starts at third base. He hit homes runs against Washington and Stanford.