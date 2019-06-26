Petaluma juniors eliminated from star play

The Petaluma National Junior All-Stars (ages 12-14) were edged out of District 35 Tournament competition Monday evening, losing to Cloverdale, 5-4.

The loss followed a comeback 17-12 victory over Rincon Valley after the Petalumans had opened the tournament last Saturday with an 11-7 loss to West Side. In Saturday’s entertaining opening game, both teams had big innings early, but West Side was able to add on as the game wore on, while Petaluma’s bats wilted in the summer sun.

Seven of West Side’s 11 runs came in the top of the second inning. All seven were unearned, the result of three costly errors that allowed the inning to roll on long after Petaluma should have been sitting in the shade of its dugout.

The prolonged inning allowed 11 West Side batters to come to the plate, including Lonzo Arterberry who slugged the first of his two home runs.

Petaluma answered in the bottom of the second with six runs of its own. Jasper Jennings started things with a pop-up single and the Petalumans kept things moving with hits by Anthony Del Prete, Flynn Stoop, Aidejn Griffin, Miles Paisley and a well-smacked double to left field by Lucas Vanderlin. The result was six runs and a 7-6 ball game.

But, while West Side tacked on runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings against five Petaluma pitchers, the Petalumans were held in check by West Side relief pitcher Johannes Boevers.

Arterberry slammed his second two-run homer in as many innings for West Side in the third, an error let a run home in the fourth and more insurance was carried home by Miguel Briano following his double in the sixth.

Petaluma had just one hit off Boevers after the second inning. That hit, a single by Paisley produced a run on wild pitch in the seventh, but it was not enough to keep Petaluma out of the lower bracket in the double-elimination tournament.

Perhaps the most outstanding player in the game was West Side shortstop Kalilee Diaz-Randall, the only female on the diamond. She not only scored two runs and had two hits, but was also outstanding in the field with a vacuum glove and strong arm that resulted in two putouts and five assists.

Members of the Petaluma Junior League All-Star team were Miles Paisley, Robby Cuneo, Lucas Vanderlind, Ryan Cooper, Jasper Jennings, Anthony Del Prete, Ryan Shoop, Aaron Routh, Aiden Griffin, Elias Stein, Elliot Dole, Hunter Klemenock, Jack Colby and Jagger Williams.