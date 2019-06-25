Softball keeps adults on the diamond

Summer sports fun doesn’t belong exclusively to kids and teens. There is a swarm of adults swinging, fielding and throwing almost every night at Prince Park and on a diamond on the Casa Grande High School campus.

The Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department’s adult softball program has 40 men’s teams and 14 co-ed teams vying for playing time on the only two lighted playing fields available.

“It’s a monster program,” says Kevin Hays, the new recreation coordinator for the City of Petaluma.

Hays is in charge of adult recreation and playing facilities for the city. By far, his biggest program is adult softball.

“We have teams playing every Tuesday through Friday from May through August,” Hays says.

There also is a fall season that runs from September to December.

To accommodate adult schedules, which generally requires work or other activities weekdays, the games are played in the evenings, with three games on both fields each evening, starting at 6:30 p.m. with contests following at 7:45 and 9 o’clock.

“We like to get the lights off by 10:30 so we don’t bother the neighbors too much,” Hays says.

It’s a squeeze to work in a full schedule for all teams, but relief might be coming, although it could be a ways down the road.

The East Washington Street complex, which currently consists of playing fields for soccer and lacrosse, still has two phases to be constructed.

Phase 2 calls for a badly needed full-size baseball diamond, but phase 3 includes two lighted softball diamonds.

“That will great. When those are ready, it will take a lot of pressure off,” says Hays.

Cost to play is $700 for the spring and $530 for the winter for men’s teams and $600 for the spring and $475 for the winter for coed teams.

Most teams are sponsored, and Hays says the city is always looking for businesses or organizations willing to help sponsor teams.

Uniforms are not mandatory, but most teams have at least jerseys or lettered T-shirts.

Highlight of the season are one-day tournaments for both men’s and coed teams at the end of each season. This year’s men’s tournament will be Aug. 17, with the coed teams playing on Aug. 24. Only teams with .500 or better records are eligible to compete.

While softball is booming, other adult sports programs are lagging or non-existent, something Hays plans to change.

There are only five or six men’s basketball teams, and last winter no women’s teams.

“I really want to get basketball going again,” Hays says. “I would like to get 10 men’s teams and get a women’s league going.”

Again, an obstacle that has to be overcome is lack of facilities. Currently, the men play Sundays in the Casa Grande High School gym.

“There aren’t a lot of places for indoor sports,” Hays points out.

That facilities lack also makes it difficult to get a once thriving adult volleyball league reestablished.

Hays notes that many adult sports like soccer and tennis are run by individual organizations, but are supported by the city through the rental of public fields like Lucchesi Park and tennis courts such as the recently resurfaced courts at Leghorns Park.

A new development in adult sports this season is a website designed to let players stay informed. Located at teamsideline.com/petaluma, the site provides a place for players to check schedules, field conditions and receive important notices.

Individuals or teams with questions about adult recreation or field rentals can contact Hays at 778-4380 or by email at khays@ci.petaluma.ca.us