Torkelson unanimous All-American again

For the second time in as many seasons, Casa Grande High school graduate Spencer Torkelson has been named a unanimous All-American baseball player.

Torkelson and Arizona State teammate Hunter Bishop were recognized by every major Division I baseball media and coaching outlet.

The duo are the first pair of Sun Devil unanimous All-Americans since Mike Leake and Jason Kipnis in 2008. Bishop and Torkelson were both First Team all-West Region selection by the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Bishop was a first team selectioon by the AABCA, D1 Baseball. Baseball America, National Collegiate Baseball Writers of America and Perfect Game. Torkelson was a second-team choice by all of those groups.

Torkelson was a consensus All-American selection last year as a freshman, making him the first Sun Devil baseball two-time All-American since Leake and Jason Kipinis in 2008-2009.

The former Gaucho was the Pac-12 home run leader for the second season in a row, finishing the season with 23, good for fifth in the nation. He is the first Pac-12 player to lead the conference in homers in back-to-back seasons since Oregon State’s Michael Conforto in 2012-2013. He is only the third player in Pac-12 history to have back-to-back 20 home runs seasons. Torkelson ranked in the Top 10 in the Pac-12 in numerous categories including homers, first with 23; walks, eighth with 41; hits, third with 85; runs, third with 69; RBIs, second with 66; slugging, third at .707; and total bases, first with 171.

Torkelson next week will play for USA Baseball’s national team in a series of friendly games against the Cuba international teams at various communities in North Carolina.

That will be followed by a trip to Tapei Taiwan for the 19th USA vs. Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series and a visit to Matsuyama, Japan for the 43rd USA vs. Japan Collegiate All Stars Series.