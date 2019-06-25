Net competition camp starts July 8

The Nothin’ But Net competition camp for girls and boys going into grades 5-9 opens July 8 and runs through July 12 in the Petaluma Junior High gym.

The camp offers 30 hours of instruction, a camp T-shirt, a camp basketball, camp awards, a written evaluation, individual competition, team competition, fundamentals reinforcement and position and team drills.

Coaching will be done by local coaches and area high school players. To register or for more information, visit the website at nothin-but-net.org or contact Eric Hoppes at ehcoach13@yahoo.com or by phone at 766-9963.

The camp is administered by Hoppes, a former Petaluma High School boys basketball head coach, and Doug Johnson, former Petaluma High head girls coach.