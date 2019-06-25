Net competition camp starts July 8

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
June 25, 2019, 3:53PM
Updated 4 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The Nothin’ But Net competition camp for girls and boys going into grades 5-9 opens July 8 and runs through July 12 in the Petaluma Junior High gym.

The camp offers 30 hours of instruction, a camp T-shirt, a camp basketball, camp awards, a written evaluation, individual competition, team competition, fundamentals reinforcement and position and team drills.

Coaching will be done by local coaches and area high school players. To register or for more information, visit the website at nothin-but-net.org or contact Eric Hoppes at ehcoach13@yahoo.com or by phone at 766-9963.

The camp is administered by Hoppes, a former Petaluma High School boys basketball head coach, and Doug Johnson, former Petaluma High head girls coach.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine