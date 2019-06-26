Athletic Edge shows it can play with the big boys

A group of young baseball players stormed through the southwest earlier this month, planting the Petaluma flag in both Arizona and San Diego.

The Athletic Edge standard bearer, its Under 16 team, consisting mostly of players with varsity baseball experience, won the annual West Coast championship in Arizona and followed up with a victory in the San Diego Invitational.

In Arizona, the Petaluma team received excellent pitching from Mario Taormina from Casa Grande High, Mario Zarco from Petaluma High and several others and combined it was strong hitting throughout the lineup.

Nick Taormina from Casa Grande hit .643. Another Gaucho, Nick Orella from Casa Grande batted .600 and drove in 10 runs. Another Gaucho, Russell Freeheim, knocked in 10 runs.

Petaluma High’s Garett Lewis blistering with the bat in both tournaments, homered and drove in 10 runs and Orella and Petaluma’s Will Krupp each slugged two doubles.

Petaluma High varsity baseball coach Jim Selvitella, who is assisting Jeff Inglin with the travel teams, said from his viewpoint, the team most valuable player was Casa Grande’s Vincent Glaviano. “He caught every game and did a great job on defense,” Selvitella pointed out.

Petaluma defeated the CBA Bulldogs out of Glendora in the championship game. The Bulldogs draw players from all over the Los Angeles area.

The Athletic Edge Under 15 team, playing up an age group, finished third after getting knocked out in the elimination bracket by the winning AE under 16 team.

Moving on to the San Diego Tournament, the Petaluma team continued its hard hitting, combining it with strong pitching from Petaluma High’s Julian Garrahan and Mark Wolbert for a second consecutive title. Marco Zarco threw well in both tournaments.

The AE team defeated the highly regarded San Diego Show in the semifinals and beat another strong team from the Los Angeles area, the Pacific Baseball Academy, in the championship game.

Lewis continued to rip the ball for the Athletic Edge and Krupp and Nick Tobin both had big offensive tournaments.

Glaviano again was a mainstay behind the plate.

“These tournaments demonstrate that Petaluma is a solid community for baseball,” said Inglin. “They attract a lot of attention from college coaches because they can see a lot of players at one place.”

The travel teams also showed the unity of the Petaluma baseball community, with Inglin and Selvitella from the Petaluma program being joined by new Casa Grande coach Pete Sikora and Casa coaches Garrett Glaviano and Dan Petersen in coaching the young players.