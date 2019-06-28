NASCAR weekend raises big bucks for kids

June 28, 2019, 9:49AM

Charitable programs combined to raise more than $269,009 for local youth groups during the 31st annual Toyota/Save Mart 350 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Sonoma Raceway.

The majority of the proceeds raised during race weekend will benefit Sonoma County youth organizations through the Sonoma chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities. SCC has distributed more than $6.4 million to youth-serving non-profit groups since 2001.

The Children’s Champions NASCAR Banquet on June 21, at Viansa Sonoma Winery featured Toyota Racing Development President and General Manager David Wilson. In addition, FOX Sports commentator Michael Waltrip hosted a question and answer session with NASCAR legends Hershel McGriff and Ernie Irvan, and celebrity chef Guy Fieri entertained fans during the sit-down dinner at the new location.

TRD, represented by Wilson, served as Grand Marshal of the Toyota/Save Mart 350, where he joined TRD representatives to give the official command of, “Drivers, Start Your Engines” on race day.

A live auction at the banquet featured exclusive items, including a “Drivers High-Five Experience,” as well as a live painting commemorating Sonoma Raceway’s 50th anniversary by David Arrigo and a Pixar gift basket and tour package. Overall, the banquet and live auction raised $259,000, a record high for SCC.

In addition, more than $6,000 was raised through various donations during the weekend, including a $5,000 donation on behalf of the Transporter Drivers of Motorsports Association which participated in the ninth annual NASCAR Hauler Parade in Sacramento on June 20.

