Liberty and Grant rule Westside Relays

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
June 30, 2019, 9:21AM
Updated 36 minutes ago

Final Westside Relay results are ready for publication and they reveal what fifth- and sixth-grade participants have long known — Liberty School is the dominate track school among Westside small schools and Grant School rules the track in large school running, jumping and throwing.

When everything was totaled in the 2019 version of Gene Perry’s Westside Relays, Liberty’s fifth graders totaled 211.5 points to 169.5 for runner-up Wilson.

Among the large schools, Grant was even more dominant, totaling 242.5 points to 138 for runner-up Penngrove.

But in reality, every athlete and every school that participated in the annual event that includes all elementary schools on the west side of town, was a winner.

A brief synopsis of what happened in each division:

Small School fifth-grade girls

Wilson used team work to win the small school fifth-grade girls competition, sweeping the relays to totl 51 points to 39 for runner-up Liberty.

Wilson’s girls won the sprint medley in 2:26.00, ahead of Liberty (2:30.00); the 400 in 1:05.37 ahead of Dunham (1:09.81) and the 800 in 2:22.87 ahead of Cinnabar (2:35.78)

Individually, Dunham’s Lexi Anderson had a great meet, winning both the 70-meter (11.20) and 600-meter (2:09.03) runs.

Small school fifth-grade boys

Liberty reversed the result in the small school fifth-grade boys competition, winning 48.5 to 39 over runner-up Wilson.

Standout in the division was Dunham’s Evan Sanderson who won the 70-meter run in 10.81 and the 600 meters in 2:04.00 and still had time to take the high jump at 3 feet, 8 inches, a height matched by Rowan Ball of Liberty and Brody Breen of Wilson.

Small school sixth-grade girls

Liberty won the small school sixth-grade girls division in a tight competition with St. Vincent. The winner totaled 54 points to 46 for St. Vincent.

St. Vincent’s Gwendolyn Brocket proved to be the fastest in the field, winning the 70-meter dash in 10.92 and the 100 in 14.59.

Small school sixth grade boys

Liberty absolutely ruled the small school sixth-grade boys competition, sweeping the relays by winning the sprint medley in 2:13.97, the 400 in 1:0.56 and the 800 in 2:12.62.

Liberty also had some outstanding individual performances.

Charly Ramirez won the 70-meter dash in 10.20 and also took the high jump with a 4-foot, 2-inch leap, a height matched by Harvest Christian’s Evan Hughes.

Everett Cota was best in the middle distance runs, winning the 400 in 1:14.06 and the 800 in 2:53.58.

Wilson’s Alex Ajvix was the best thrower, taking the shot put at 25 feet, 3 inches and the discus at 49 feet, 9 inches.

Large schools fifth-grade girls

Grant’s fifth-grade girls won in the large school division, totaling 54.5 points to 39 for runner-up Penngrove.

There were three different winners in the relays with Mary Collins at Cherry Valley winning the 400 in 1:04.71, Grant taking the 800 and 2:24.50 and McKinley first in the sprint medley in 2:26.31.

Ava Drysdale from Penngrove had a good day on the track, taking the 70-meter dash in 11:18.00 and finishing second to Grant’s Grace Locati (15.28) in the 100 in 15.67.

In the field, Penngrove’s Ivy Smith won the discus with a throw of 35-3, and was second to Penngrove classmate Natalia Garcia in the shot put. Garcia went 19-feet, 1 inch, while Smith’s put was measured at 18 feet, 8 inches.

Large school fifth-grade boys

Grant won every relay on its way to a lopsided triumph in large school fifth-grade boys competition.

Grant totaled 77 points to 42 for second-place Valley Vista.

Grant built its win on victories in the sprint medley (2:15.93); 400 (1:02.40) and 800 (2:18.90) relays.

Penngrove’s Jack Dufour had a big meet, taking the 70 meters in 10.54 and the 300 meters in 52.03. He was the only speedster to break 11 seconds in the 70 meters.

Ryder Poggi from Mary Collins at Cherry Valley was the only high jumper to clear 4 feet, although classmate Miles St. Clair came close at 3 feet, 11 inches.

Large school sixth-grade girls

Tech Academy won two relays to edge Grant in the large school sixth-grade competition, 50 points to 44.

In one of the meet’s most exciting events, Tech Academy ran 2:17.10 to edge Grant in the sprint medley relay. The runner-up was timed in 2:17.16.

Tech Academy also edged Grant 2:15.67 to 2:15.70 in an equally exciting 800-meter relay.

Grant turned the tables to take the 400-meter relay running 1:02.19 to Tech’s 1:04.65.

Grace Forney of Penngrove had a great meet, winning the 400 meters at 1:11.95 and the 800 in 2:58.29. She was the only runner to break 3 minutes in the 800.

Emma Hale from Tech was the only jumper to surpass 12-feet in the long jump, winning with a leap of 12-1, while Eami He Reynolds of Grant cleared 4 feet to win the high jump.

Large school sixth-grade boys

Grant swept the relays on its way to a dominating 67 points in the large school sixth-grade boys competition. Grant totaled 67 points to 37 for second-place Valley Vista.

Grant ran 2:11.38 in the sprint medley, 59.19 in the 400 and 2:05.99 in the 800. The Grant 400-meter team was the only team to break a minute in the race.

Penngrove’s Dylan Mainaris had a good day. He won the 70-meter dash in 10.18, the 400 meters in 1:08.95 and the 100 meters in 13.87.

