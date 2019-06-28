SV had a team of All-League softball players

St. Vincent High School literally had a team of all-league softball players last season with an extra player to come off the bench.

The league champion Lady Mustangs who reached the finals of the North Coast Section Division 5 playoffs featured the North Central League’s II’s Co-Most Valuable Player in Sully Henry, three other first-team selections, four second-team picks and two honorable mention choices.

The array of talent led St. Vincent to a 15-7 overall record, a 5-1 league mark, a share of the title with Credo and two wins in the NCS playoffs before it was finally stopped by Hoopa Valley, 5-4, in the championship game.

Henry was a one-girl artillery barrage for the Mustangs. She batted .569 with 33 hits in 20 games, scored 29 runs and kn cked in 22 with eight doubles, two triples and five home runs. She walked 13 times for an on-base percentage of .648, meaning she reached base almost two-thirds of the time she came to the plate.

She struck out just two times all season.

Henry also pitched 18 innings, compiling a 2-1 record and 3.37 earned run average with 23 strikeouts.

Also chosen to the first team was junior Alessandra Ditzio, freshman Sophia Skubic and junior Alyssa Smith.

Ditizio, an outstanding defensive shortstop, batted .418 with 28 hits in 21 games. She scored 23 runs and knocked in 16 with a team-leading 10 doubles and four triples.

Smith was a .350 hitter with 21 hits in 21 games. She scored 21 runs and knocked in 19. She was one of three Mustangs to hit a home run with Henry and Sarah Sarlatte being the other two.

In her first year of high school softball, Skubic was the primary St. Vincent pitcher. She had an 11-6 record with a 2.60 earned run average, striking out 100 batters in 107 innings and walking just 17.

She was also one of the team’s best hitters, batting .345 with 19 hits and 15 RBIs in 20 games.

Sophomore Abby Carvajal (.340), junior Alexandra Saisi (.263), sophomore Sarlatte (.290) and freshman Maddy DelaMontanya (.260) were all named to the second team.

Junior Olivia Badaglia (.231) and freshman Grace Angim (.375) received honorable mention notice.

Tomales High freshman was selected by the league coaches to the first team.

Tomales seniors Atziry Velasquez and Colleen Tukana received honorable mention notice.