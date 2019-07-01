Nationals hold off Valley in early showdown

In the first of back-to-back all-Petaluma showdowns in the District 35 Little League Tournmanet for Major (8-12-year olds) All Stars, Petaluma National gutted out a big 2-0 win over Petaluma Valley,

The game was an artistically played pitching /defensive struggle between a trio of National League hurlers and determined Jamison Murphy from the Valley.

Murphy, using a fast ball and big-bending curve, kept the Nationals at bay for four innings. Meanwhile, the Nationals took a different pitching approach.

Protecting his hurlers from the ominous Little League pitch count, National manger Scott Landry used three pitchers to produce shutout results.

After striking out the side in the second inning, National starter Jack Pezzolo gave way to Arlo Pendleton who gave up a hit in each of his two innings of work, but gave up no runs with three strikeouts. August Cuneo protected the lead over the final two tense innings without giving up a hit.

Meanwhile, Murphy kept mowing down the Nationals, although he pitched with runners on base in every inning.

The National fifth inning was the difference.

Aiden Wirtz came off the National bench to start the rally with a solid single to left. Pezzolo followed with a hit to right with Wirtz hustling to third. Pezzolo then stole second.

A wild pitch got Wirtz home with what stood as the winning run. To be sure, Rowan Ball lifted a frive off the fence in dead center field for a long single that scored Cuneo.

That was that in the run department.

Both teams had their chances along the way.

The Valley looked like it might break things open early when it loaded the bases with one out in the first inning on a single by Mateo Salazar sandwiched between walks to Murphy and Connor Inglin.

But a perfectly executed force out at the plate from shortstop Cuneo to catcher Ball result in a run-saving out, and was very nearly turned into a double play.

Pezzolo ended the threat with a strikeout.

The Vally also advanced runners as far as third base in both the third and fourth innings, but could never touch the plate.

The Nationals never advance a runner beyond second through the first four innings against Murphy, but did make a bid for an insurance run against Logan Thornton in the sixth with runners at second and third with no out, but a pair of whiffs and a fly to center ended the uprising.

So dominant was the pitching and solid the defense for both sides, that only one player, Valley’s Salazar, had more than one hit in the game. He singled twice.