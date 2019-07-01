Petaluma teams headed for showdown in tens tournament

Petaluma American and Petaluma National blasted their way into a showdown game along the Russian River in the District 35 Little League All-Star Tournament for 8-10-year olds.

Each has won two games to earn the right to square off in the winners’ bracket quarter finals of the double elimination tournament Monday night on the Healdsburg Little League diamond. The Nationals outlasted El Molino, 14-13, in its opening game and then slugged Mark West, 12-2.

The Americans lashed Laytonville, 12-2, and then took care of West Side, 12-2.

Petaluma’s Americans got the tournament started in spectacular fashion Friday evening on the West Side Little League’s home diamond in santa Rosa with two pitchers combining for a four-inning no-hitter in the thumping of Laytonville.

Jackson Drumm set the first seven Laytonville batters down in order, striking out five.

When he left to save his pitches for later in the tournament, Jamie Parker took over and walked the first batter he faced. He struck out the next two.

Parker walked two more in the fourth and final inning, but got out of trouble with some good glove work by his shortstop, Colin Untalan.

Taking advantage of Laytonville’s inability to track fly balls in the outfield, the Americans scored four runs in the first inning and just kept on scoring.

Laytonville did have a good inning in the second frame, retiring the Petalumans in order.

Cillian Shannon led a long list of Petaluma hitters at the plate, slamming a triple, an inside-the-park home run and walking while scoring three runs.

Cash Deering went 4-for-4 with a double, while Jacob Demsey also had four hits.

Petaluma Valley lost its first game to Fort Bragg, 9-8, and is trying to battle back through the losers’ bracket.