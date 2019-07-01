Petaluma Intermediates move forward behind pitching

Petaluma American moved aggressively into the second round of the Section 1 Little League Tournament in the 50/70 Intermediate division with a convincing 10-0 win over Novato South in Concord on Saturday.

The Americans jumped to an early 2-0 advantage in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back.

The story was all about pitching in this one. Petaluma starter Phillip Liu hurled a perfect game into the top of the fourth inning before being lifted in favor of Nicky Gonzalez-Dachev when Novato threatened with runners advancing to second and third base with only one out.

Petaluma turned back the challenge with Gonzalez-Dachev bringing major heat on the mound as he struck out two consecutive batters to end the threat.

There was nothing more than an overpowering fast ball by Gonzalez-Dachev who wound up striking out seven batters before the game was halted in the bottom of the sixth inning when the Americans pushed across two runs to earn the mercy-rule win.

The victory advanced Petaluma into the winner’s bracket on Sunday afternoon

where they faced the winner of the Division 4-Division 53 contest in the double-elimination competition.

Liu picked up the victory for Petaluma, yielding only a clean hit to center field by Novato starting pitcher Bennett Hadd.

Meanwhile the Americans continually put the ball in play against a succession of six Novato pitchers, and scored in every inning except the second. A ringing RBI double to the base of the left field fence by Jacob Untalan in the first frame turned out to be the winning run. Overall, the Americans rapped out 12 hits, and continually had the line moving.

Gonzalez-Dachev had a strong outing at the plate with four hits on the afternoon, including a triple in the deciding sixth inning. The hard-hitting American was slightly injured at third on a slide, but appeared unfazed at the game’s end.

Ethan Arrellano and Liu each added two hits in the American attack. Liu reached base four times, and scored a run in the first frame.

Second baseman Hayden Back ended the game with an RBI ground ball single

in the final inning.

Petaluma turned in an errorless performance in six innings of play with only six fielding plays behind the nine strikeout effort of Liu and Gonzalez-Dachev. Liu and Kalen Clemmens took turns catching in the shutout performance by the Americans.

It was the fourth consecutive victory without a defeat for Petaluma in

post-season play.

Novato South fell into the losers’ bracket and was scheduled to come back on Sunday to face an elimination game at the same location at Willow Pass Park. The older facility had a well-manicured diamond for 50/70 distances, but parking was a bit challenging for a big contingent of American fans who made their way to Concord.

Throughout the game, a miniature passenger train whistled behind the Petaluma dugout in the family setting.