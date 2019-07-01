Sad Sunday for Petaluma 11-year old teams

It was a sad Sunday for Petaluma teams in the 9-11-year-old District 35 All-Star Tournament being played primarily at the Santa Rosa American Little League complex.

Both Petaluma American and Petaluma National were knocked into the losers’ bracket of the double-elimination tournament. Petaluma American lost to Rincon Valley, 12-2, in a four-inning game, while the Nationals were toppled by Mark West 10-3.

Petaluma American, an 8-7 winner over Ukiah in its opening game, led Rincon Valley for two innings which, not so coincidentally was the number of innings it took starting pitcher Matt Mahon to reach his pitch-count limit.

Mahon allowed just one base runner — on a walk — through the first two innings as the Americans built a 2-0 lead.

When he left the mound in the third inning, Rincon Valley unleashed a tornado of hits and walks. Six runs came home in each the third and fourth frames as three Petaluma American relief pitchers tried in vain to stop the assault.

The Americans took an early lead with a pair of runs in the first inning, scoring a run when Mahon singled, ran his way to third on a pair of wild pitches, and then roared home when he and walk-boarded Frankie Somoff perfectly worked a double steal with Somoff breaking from first and Mahon sliding safely home.

A few pitches later, Ben Johnston shot a single to left to score Somoff.

That was it for the American offense. The Petalumans put runners on base in the next three innings, but got no one home, losing a runner at the plate when Logan Gart was out on a close play attempting to score after teammate Jacob Maier had grounded out to second base.

Later Sunday, the Nationals hit the ball well against Mart West pitcher Adrian Rosales, but too often hit into the waiting gloves of Mark West defenders.

The Petalumans had seven hits in the game, but could not match the Mark West firepower.

The Nationals scored a run in the third inning on Griffin Vorhaus’ sacrifice fly, added a run in the fifth on Harlan Berry’s double and Ben Vollmer’s single and rallied for a final run in the sixth.

Meanwhile, Mark West hit from top to bottom in its lineup, breaking the game open with four-run rallies in both the third and fourth innings.

Petaluma National had opened the tournament with a 19-0 thumping of Sebastopol.