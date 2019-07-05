American tops National

Petaluma American plated five runs in the opening inning and held off the Petaluma Nationals 9-5 at Murphy Field on Monday to advance to the semifinal round of the District 35 Little League postseason tournament.

The American Major Little League club advanced to face Rincon Valley in Santa Rosa in the semifinal round, which was to be held Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Rincon Valley overpowered Ukiah 9-0 in the other winner’s bracket contest on Monday.

The Nationals jumped ahead with a single run in the top of the inning on a run-scoring double by shortstop August Cuneo that cleared the reach of the center fielder, but the lead didn’t hold up long.

Petaluma American bounced back to take advantage of a couple of walks and a double by Hunter Kolosey that was good for a couple of runs, and they were never threatened seriously for the rest of the contest.

Kolosey wound up with three RBIs on the late afternoon to pace both teams in that department.

American starting pitcher Brody Ruoff struck out seven Nationals and got credit for the victory, but the fast-balling right-hander had trouble finding the plate with consistency. He became the victim of the 85-pitch limit in the middle of the fourth inning.

Ruoff was replaced by Brady Laubscher, who settled things down by yielding only one run in the final three frames. Laubscher kept the ball in the zone the rest of the way and advanced the game along quickly until the Nationals scored a single run in the final inning.

A quick infield double play ended the game and helped vault the winning Americans into the winners bracket in the double-elimination tournament.

The National team will now have to work its way back into tourney contention by playing every day, which is always a tough chore for the pitching staff.

The Nationals hit the ball solidly enough, with Cuneo leading the way with a double and single while driving in a pair of runs. Jack Pezzolo reached base four times and also had a couple of hits.

The game was halted briefly in the middle innings when a ground ball skipped off the dirt and struck shortstop Cuneo in the face. After a check on the gritty infielder by the concerned officials, the game resumed.

Laubscher had an outstanding offensive outing for the Americans with three hits, and he knocked in two runs in addition to scoring twice. The Nationals touched up relief pitcher Aiden Wirtz for three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to add some insurance.

It wasn’t all negative for Wirtz in the game as he turned in the defensive play of the contest in the bottom of the third inning. Wirtz got an excellent jump on a line-drive bid for a base hit into right field by Danny Mercado of the Americans, and Wirtz made a lunging catch to end a scoring threat.

The game was an all-business contest between the crosstown rivals played in front of a big crowd at Murphy Field. Nobody was eliminated in the well-played game but it will be difficult for the Nationals to recover and work their way back into contention in the consolation bracket.