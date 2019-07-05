Petaluma Intermediates headed for Nor-Cal finals

Petaluma American rallied with four runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat the East County Intermediate (50/70) Little League, 7-4, and advance to the Nor-Cal finals in Stockton starting Saturday.

It will mark the second consecutive visit to the Nor-Cals for most of the players on the Section 1 title winning American club.

East County, with most of its players coming from the Brentwood area, came into the game after upsetting Woodland in the tournament semifinals on Tuesday evening.

All of the Section 1 final tournament games were hosted by District 4 at the Willow Pass Park in Concord.

The East County “Diehards” pushed Petaluma to the limit in this contest.

The two teams went into the final frame with a 3-3 tie.

East County pitcher Alex Gutierez pitched a six-inning gem for the Diehards, allowing only three runs while striking out eight of the lusty- itting American order.

Petaluma had to battle from behind to score a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning that knotted the game at 3-3. A double down the left field line by Phillip Liu, coupled with a clutch fielder’s choice ground ball up the middle of the infield by Hayden Back got the job done.

Two base hits and a couple of errors helped Petaluma sore its four runs in the game-determining seventh inning.

An infield hit by Ethan Arrellano and another RBI smash by Liu helped keep the line moving.

The defensive play of the game was turned in by Adrian Della-Senior of East County when he made a lunging catch in left field on a line-drive bid for a base hit by Jeffery Rice of Petaluma. A tip of the cap by an appreciative American manager Blaine Clemmens said it all.

Gio Burke made a rally-killing play at third base on a hard ground ball with runners on base for the winning Petaluma club. His accurate throw to

first nipped Jerred Barajas by a step.

“Gio plays very smart defensively,” noted Clemmens. “The kids are

learning that they can contribute in many ways.”

Liu had another outstanding game out of the clean-up slot in the American lineup. He rapped out three hits, including a pair of doubles, that produced three runs for the Section 1 champs.

Versatile Jacob Untalan chipped in to the nine-hit attack with a pair of hits, including a triple.

Kalen Clemmens, the third Petaluma pitcher in the late afternoon contest, got credit for the victory with a couple of solid frames on the mound to close out the game. Liu and Arrellano also pitched well for Petaluma.

The East County team was paced at the plate by left-handed hitting

Richard Ferrero who banged out a pair of hits.

“We were losing, 3-1, late in the game, and the kids bounced back to get it done,” said a pleased Clemmens.

“We are scheduled to play a team from the Salinas area at 2 p.m. at the

Delta-Sierra Middle School.”