Dragsters set to roar onto Sonoma Raceway

The Sonoma Valley will shake with high-horsepower action during back-to-back weekends of drag racing during the NHRA Division 7 Drag Races, presented by Korbel, July 18-21, and the 32nd annual NHRA Sonoma Nationals, July 26-28.

The NHRA Division 7 Drag Races, presented by Korbel, will set the stage for tire-burning action as the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series returns to Sonoma. Nearly 500 sportsman racers will vie for top titles in their respective classes at doubleheader events; the first will span Thursday and Friday, with the second event on Saturday and Sunday. In addition, Top Alcohol Dragster and Funny Car classes will return to Sonoma for the first time in more than a decade.

Following the divisional event, the wine country facility will also host the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series’ only stop in Northern California at the NHRA Sonoma Nationals, July 26-28. NHRA’s top drivers will pilot their 11,000-horsepower machines in head-to-head match-ups on the raceway’s drag strip. The weekend will feature racing in four professional categories, including Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Fans are invited to celebrate Sonoma Raceway’s 50th anniversary at the NHRA Sonoma Nationals with a walk down memory lane at the Nostalgia Get-Together. History will continue to be made at this year’s event as the likes of John Force, JR Todd, Ron Capps, Antron Brown and Robert Hight look to have their names etched in the Sonoma record books alongside the likes of Don Prudhomme, Ed “The Ace” McCulloch and Warren Johnson.

New for this year, Friday night Prime Time qualifying will feature an exhilarating pyro spectacle that will light up the drag strip during the second round of nitro qualifying, July 26. The evening will also feature the Red Bucket Brigade sponsored by First Republic Bank benefitting local youth groups through the Sonoma chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities.

The NHRA Sonoma Nationals will host two rounds of qualifying at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, July 26, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, July 27, at 1:20 p.m. and 4:20 p.m. Final eliminations are slated to begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday.