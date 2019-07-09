JJ SAYS: What they say; what they mean

Successful Little League baseball players, like people in all professions, have to possess many skills. They have to be able to hit a moving, spinning ball; they have to be able to determine if that ball is going to be within certain parameters; they have to be able to hurl that ball with skill and accuracy; and they have to be able to pick it certainly off the turf and out of the air.

They also have to be able to speak the language — to understand the connotation of twin kill, K and whiff.

Some of the language is universal, used by players and fans at all levels, but Little League parents have a language all their own.

I’ve been around Little League baseball for more than half a century. Over the course of time, terminology has changed, but the fundamental Little League parent language has remained the same. I don’t mean to brag, but I have become quite proficient in its use.

As a public service, I would like to offer an interpretation of some of the more common phrases.

Disclaimer: Any resemblance to any actual Little League parent, coach or player, living or past, is purely coincidental. The truth is that most Little Leaguers, especially at the all-star level, generally play quality baseball, and parents and coaches are positive and supportive, although inwardly they are faced with the realities of life and baseball.

What they say: “Good eye.” What they mean: “Great job not swinging at that pitch that hit the backstop three feet outside.”

What they say: “You got this.” What they mean: “When you pitch to that 6-foot batter — Duck!”

What they say: “Make it be your pitch.” What they mean: “Don’t swing and maybe you’ll get on base with a walk.”

What they say: “Good hustle.” What they mean: “Great job getting to your position before the first pitch of the inning.”

What they say: “Good try.” What they mean: “Great job of getting to the ball before it stopped rolling.”

What they say: “Nice pitch.” What they mean: “Great job getting the ball over the plate on the first bounce.”

What they say: “It looked good.” What they mean: “It was a strike if the umpire wasn’t vision impaired.”

What they say: “Good catch.” What they mean: “I knew that $50 glove was worth it.”

What they say: “Throw strikes.” What they mean: “The umpire is playing dodge ball, the catcher is exhausted from chasing after the ball and the game is taking 4 hours.”

What they say: “Have fun.” What they mean: “I’ve spent $200 for a bat, $50 for a glove, $75 for baseball shoes, $500 for batting lessons and $100 a game for post-game family and friends pizza — you darn well better enjoy it.”

What they say: “Great game.” What they mean: “Great game.”

