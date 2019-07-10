Miracle finish gives American Tens District title

As it turned out, sixth-inning reports of the demise of the Petaluma American Little League’s 8-10-year-old All Star team in the finals of the District 35 Tournament were greatly exaggerated.

The Petalumans, knocked down, but not out, by a five-run Rincon Valley rally in the top of the final inning, dug deep to score seven runs in the bottom of the inning for an improbable 10-9 victory and the tournament championship.

The win was the fifth straight without a defeat for the Americans and advanced them to the Section 1 Tournament starting Saturday in Napa. The Petalumans play at 10:30 a.m. at Garfield Park on Garfield Lane off Big Ranch Road in Napa. The championship game will be played July 17 at 5:30 p.m.

That the Petalumans are stepping up to the next level without, at least, having to play a second championship game in the double-elimination tournament is something of a miracle.

Petaluma went into the game undefeated, while Rincon Valley came into the finals with its only loss being a 7-1 defeat at the hands of the Americans in the winners’ bracket semifinals. A 3-2 victory over Petaluma National put Rincon Valley right back onto the diamond to face Petaluma American again the next morning.

The first pitch of the game hit Petaluma lead-off batter Collin Untalan, who was more happy than hurt as he hustled to first base. The Americans went on to score three runs without a hit, taking advantage of some fumbling Rincon Valley infield play.

From that point on, Rincon Valley seemed to take control, especially after it scored four runs in the third inning to take a 4-3 lead.

The Santa Rosa team really appeared headed for a Sunday showdown when it scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to go on top 9-3. Big blow in the uprising was a bases-loaded, 3-RBI double by Cade Larsen who had knocked in two during his team’s four run third, giving him five RBIs for the game.

When the Americans finally got back into the shade of their dugout, they trailed by six runs, and just had three runs to work with.

No problem.

Jackson Drumm started the ball rolling with a single. Rylo Wyre shot a triple to left, and suddenly the ball was not only rolling, it was flying to all corners of the Rincon Valley diamond.

Batter after batter stepped up and smacked a shot. Biggest belt was a two-run triple blasted into the gap between left and center fielders by Cash Deering.

It was Wyre who finally ended the uprising and the game by driving home Jacob Dempsey with the game and district-winning run.

“I had a feeling we were going to come back,” said Petaluma American manager Frank Untalan. “I’m very proud of these players. They have always believed in themselves.”