Petaluma National Elevens’ comeback ends in district finals

The Petaluma Nationals’ 9-11-year-old All-Stars ran out of pitching and comeback steam in the District 35 Little League All-Star Tournament at the Rincon Valley Little League complex in Santa Rosa on Saturday afternoon, losing to Rincon Valley, 13-1.

Playing their sixth game in seven days after being knocked into the losers bracket by Mark West in the second round, the Nationals couldn’t contend with the unbeaten Rincon Valley team in the championship finals.

The Nationals played the eventual champions even for the first two innings, but they couldn’t stop the Rincon Valley run carousel from spinning during a seemingly never-ending 11-run Rincon Valley third inning.

Petaluma made things close for two innings behind the pitching of Miles Nicholas. He gave up a run in the first inning on a single by Dane Hall, who hit a pitch well above cap height into left field with two outs, and another on three walks and a single by Devin Chavez.

A potential Rincon Valley rally in that inning was short circuited by a nifty National League double play from second baseman Grady Dilena to shortstop Ben Vollmer.

Petaluma, held in check most of the game by Rincon Valley’s big hurler, Dakota Passot, managed its only run in the third inning on walks to Michael Farias and Joseph Barrera and a clutch two-out single by No. 9 hitter Miles St. Clair.

Petaluma’s only other hit came with two outs in the fourth and final inning on a single by Nicholas.

Everything that could go wrong did go wrong for the Nationals in the third inning, when Rincon Valley smacked seven hits, walked four times and took advantage of two Petaluma errors to make off with the District championship banner.

Rincon Valley advances to the Section 1 Tournament in Vacaville, while Petaluma National ends its All-Star season with a strong 4-2 record.

Getting there

Petaluma National reached the championship game behind the superb pitching of Vollmer, who hurled what in Little League is a rare complete game in beating Mark West, 6-2, in an elimination game.

Vollmer managed to control the Mark West bats and his own pitch count in beating a team that earlier in the tournament had knocked off the Petalumans, 10-3.

The Petaluma pitcher gave up just two hits, but more importantly, he didn’t walk a single batter in fashioning his life-giving masterpiece.

When needed, he received excellent defensive support, particularly from shortstop Griffin Vorhaus, whose contributions included an excellent glove-extended leaping catch of a line drive in the sixth inning.

Petaluma gave Vollmer all the offensive support he needed with four runs in the fifth inning. Four walks helped the rally, with the key hit provided by Zach Beardslee’s two-run double to left field.

The Nationals clinched their spot in the championship game with two runs in the fourth, with St. Clair’s second hit of the game providing the spark.