Petaluma Americans claim District Major Little League title

Petaluma American buried host Rincon Valley, 19-2, in the championship game of the District 35 Little League Tournament for the Majors League (10-12-year-olds) in Santa Rosa on Saturday.

The Americans took advantage of a depleted Rincon pitching staff to plate 14 runs in the top of the second inning to make the contest a rout.

The two teams had played earlier in the tourney with Petaluma winning narrowly, 8-7.

Rincon came into the final round after using key pitchers to turn back Petaluma National, 6-5, on the previous evening. Six of its pitchers were used to hold off the Americans, but it was to little avail.

Petaluma took a 3-1 advantage into the top of the second inning when starting pitcher Brady Laubscher reached second base on an infield error. The play was pivotal because Laubscher came up limping noticeably, and had to be removed from the game.

“He twisted his ankle,” explained manager Jeff Laubscher. “I think he will be ready to play next week.”

Petaluma advances to the Section 1 playoffs in Larkspur beginning Saturday. Five District winners will vie in Marin County to advance to the Northern California playoffs.

The Americans pounded out 10 hits in the big second inning to end any mystery as to the outcome. Danny Mercado rapped out two hits as 18 Petaluma players paraded to the plate.

Three relief pitchers were used by Rincon Valley in the second inning, but Petaluma found gaps with many hard-hit balls that kept the line moving. Luke Bell and Ryan Rice had two hits each in the same frame. Rice led the way for Petaluma with three RBIs.

Hunter Kolosey had two consecutive RBIs with sacrifice flies hit to the Rincon outfield in the first and second innings.

The Americans rotated almost their entire roster into the game in the second inning as the game headed toward a mercy-rule ending by the second rotation of the lineup.

Before leaving, Laubscher had a 3-1 advantage. He turned the pitching chores over to Brody Ruoff, and Petaluma closed things out after three full innings of play.

Mercado had a triple and a pair of doubles to pace the Petaluma offense. Several of the American batters found the outfield gap between center and right field with base hits that rolled to the fence.

Rincon starting pitcher Noah Harris was charged with the loss.

Harris scored the first run of the afternoon for Rincon when he was advanced by two consecutive ground balls after a lead-off single. The season ends for Rincon Valley after going 3-2 in the tournament.

Several of the Petaluma players will enter play at Larkspur with experience in Section-level play. Last season, the Americans advanced to Nor-Cal play in Sacramento before being eliminated in tournament play for 9-11-year-olds.