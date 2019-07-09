Little guys get their turn on the mat

Add wrestling to the list of summer sports programs now offered in Petaluma.

The Petaluma Wrestling Club is about to wrap up its first summer of introducing the sport to youngsters as young as kindergartners. The summer program concludes with a wrestling show on July 18 when the young athletes demonstrate the skills they have learned over the past five weeks with actual matches.

Match Night will offer many of the young beginners their first chance at real mat competition with referees, a timer and scoring. Of course, everyone is a winner and Every participant will receive a medal.

“We want to make it special for the wrestlers,” said Mike Gardner, one of the organizers of the Petaluma Wrestling Club. “Everyone is invited to come out and watch the show.” Wrestling will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Kenilworth Junior High School gym.

“We are going to make this a really great night for the kids and their families, and we are hoping to capitalize on this positive energy to continue the growth of the Petaluma Wrestling Club,” said Mike Gardner, one of the event organizers.

The Petaluma Wrestling Club is the innovation of three local wrestling coaches — Gardner, who coached at Terra Linda High school; Isaac Raya, coach at Kenilworth Junior High School and Steven Butts, a local high school standout wrestler and youth coach.

They are helped by several local high school wrestlers from both Petaluma and Casa Grande high schools, who, Gardner said have truly enjoyed working with the little guys. ”The kids are having a great time and the high school wrestlers are having a great time working with them,” he said.

“It is a collaborative effort,” he explained. “We formed the club because we love the sport. Young kids love to wrestle, and we want to show them how to do it right. We want to introduce them to the fun and benefits of the sport.”

The Petaluma Wrestling Club was a hit in its first summer with 29 beginners participating. The organizers have encouraged young athletes to give wrestling a try by keeping camp costs affordable. The entire five-week session cost just $100 and $50 of that goes to help participants obtain their USAA wrestling card.