River Front good start to hike challenge

Earlier this month I wrote about the Regional Parks Trail Challenge. You will recall that the Challenge is to complete five hikes in the designated county parks by Aug. 30. I now have No. 1 wrapped up and am on to No. 2.

For my first Trail Challenge I joined my husband and neighbor (both Andy) for an easy hike at River Front Regional Park, located on Eastside Road just west of Windsor. The park is a former quarry that I used to pass on my way to teaching at Healdsburg High School many years ago. The park is small, just 300 acres, and unique. The two man-made lakes are popular for fishing. The group picnic area in the redwood grove is a gem with plenty of tables, grills, volleyball court and a restroom.

The trail around the lake is rated easy (for the most part it is), and is a little over 2 miles. We started down the east side of the Lake Trail, planning to circle Lake Benoist. Herons roost in the tall redwoods, but they were not visible today. When I hiked this park trail in the spring, the water level was so high that you could not circle the lake. I expected a lower water level this time. A few fishermen lined the banks of the lake. Hikers moved in both directions. Most of the trail seems wheelchair accessible; it is flat hardpack dirt. This park is also popular with equestrians; there is excellent trailer parking and a pleasant trail to ride. We had a delightful exchange with a fellow on a handsome paint. Several hitching rails and a water trough can be found along the trail.

When we reached the southern end of the Lake Trail, there were three options. Unfortunately, at this junction there was no trail signage. The guys chose the trail on the left. Having hiked this trial before, I knew what lay ahead; they did not. We would have to cross a field of boulders. But I also knew that the trail to the right runs close to the lake, and is at times flooded and impassable. The chosen trail soon changed from dirt to huge stone boulders to clamber across. It is probably easy for a younger, agile hiker, but for me, it was a bit of a challenge. Even the dogs that accompanied other hikers had trouble. I wish there had been better signage. As we scrambled across the boulders, we could see folks hiking the lower Lake Trail and it looked a lot easier. When we got across, we encountered a caution barrier facing the opposite direction, saying the boulder area was closed. Too bad we did not see this information on the side we entered. So if you go, I suggest hiking clockwise, keeping Lake Benoist on your left, because there is better signage in that direction.

After traversing the boulder field, the trail again becomes flat and easy. We passed people carrying beach chairs and gear, headed for the marked trails down to the Russian River – obviously a popular spot on a warm day. Further on, we passed another picnic area with tables and grills, under deciduous trees. It is easy to get to from the parking lot if you take the crossing between the two lakes. As we headed to the parking lot, we passed through the redwood grove once again. All the tables were decorated with turquoise cloths and bouquets. A team of women were busy at the prep tables, getting ready for a 50th wedding anniversary celebration for a friend. We wished them a happy day.

Later In checking the Regional Park website, I found that there are some interesting activities coming up at Riverfront. There is an evening ranger program in the Redwood Grove on July 27, a Junior Ranger program the evening of July 28, a program for 3 and 4-year-olds on Aug. 3 and yoga in the evening on Aug. 7. Check the Regional Parks website for details.

Enjoy summer outdoors.