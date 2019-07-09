Petaluma Intermediates close in on Nor-Cal title

The amazing journey of the Petaluma American Intermediate Division All-Star team continued as they moved to within a win of the Northern California Tournament championship game.

Playing at Delta Sierra Middle School in Stockton, the Petalumans defeated Atlantic Little League from Salinas, 7-4, and followed up with a 12-2 five-inning thumping of Tracy.

The Little League Intermediate League is for 12-13-year-olds and uses a diamond that is a compromise between Little League and full sized, with 70-foot base paths and a 50-foot pitching distance.

Petaluma has now won eight straight All-Star contests, taking tournament titles on District and Section levels in the process. It was to play in the winners’ bracket of the seven-team Nor-Cal tournament against Danville of District 57 at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Results of that game were not available at press time.

Should Petaluma win on Wednesday, it will play for the Northern California championship with a leg up in the double-elimination tournament on Saturday at 10 a.m. A loss would send the Americans into a must-win game Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Kalen Clemmens started Petaluma’s quest for the Northern California championship in a big way against Atlantic, slamming a two-run home run to center field in the first inning. He went on to have a big 3-for-3 game, scoring twice and driving in four runs.

Philip Liu also had a 3-for-3 game for Petaluma while Nicky Go9nzalez-Dachev had two hits and two walks, scored three runs and knocked in a run.

Gonzalez-Dachev started on the mound, working three innings, while giving up just one hit and two runs (only one earned). He struck out six, but had some control issues, walking five.

Ethan Arellano followed with three innings work, giving up a hit and two runs while striking out two. He walked four.

Clemmens finished up, allowing no hits, but walking one and hitting one, while striking out two.

Atlantic scored one of its own in the first on a pair of walks and an overthrow at third on a steal attempt.

Gonzalez-Dachev added an American run in the third when he walked, stole second and scored on Clemmens’ single to left. Petaluma squandered an opportunity for more by leaving the basses loaded.

The Americans picked up two more runs in the fourth, scoring twice after loading the bases on singles by Clemmens and Liu, upping their lead to 5-1.

Things got dicey in the top of the fourth when Atlantic scored twice off Arellano after he relieved Gonzalez-Dachev with two on and none out. The Petaluma defense faltered a bit behind the pitcher as Atlantic closed the gap to 5-4.

Petaluma stretched out its lead back to two in the fifth as Cody Armbright doubled to lead off and came around to score on a two-out single through the middle by Gonzalez-Dachev.

Liu, backed by a strong defense, held Atlantic scoreless through the fifth and sixth innings, helped by a big time twisting catch by center fielder Jeffrey Rice.

A walk to Clemmens, a single by Liu and a ground out by Arellano provided more American insurance in the sixth.

A spectacular catch by shortstop Jacob Untalan of a soft line drive that he converted into a double play avoided Petaluma trouble in the bottom of the sixth.

Arellano started the bottom of the seventh inning, but, with his pitch count rising, manager Blaine Clemmens called on player Kalen Clemmens to finish the game. He whiffed the first two batters he faced, but then hit a batter and walked a batter to load the bases.

A ground ball to second baseman Hayden Black ended the game, and gave Petaluma American its first NorCal win.

Big bat game

Petaluma’s second Nor-Cal win was much more easily accomplished as it rode four home runs, two by Untalan, one a grand slam, against the over-matched Tracy team.

Tracy scored a run in the top of the first, but the Americans unleashed the long ball in the bottom of the inning.

After Jeffrey Rice hit his first career home run, Clemmens walked, Liu singled and Arellano was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Untalan quickly unloaded them with a grand slam to center field. Like Rice, it was his first career home run. It wouldn’t be his last.

In the third inning, he connected again, slamming a 3-run shot to right-center giving him 7 RBIs in two swings of the bat. Later in the inning, Gonzalez-Dachev slugged a 3-run homer of his own to make the score 11-2.

Petaluma ended the game via the 10-run rule in the fifth inning with the final run coming home on a balk.