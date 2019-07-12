Krist steps down as PHS athletic director

When Petaluma High School was desperate for an athletic director two years ago, football coach Rick Krist stepped into the potential void and kept the Trojan athletic program on course.

Krist, a physical education teacher at the school, ended that tenure earlier this summer, stepping down from the AD position, but remaining as the schools head football coach.

“I just can’t do everything,” Krist said. “It really was about time commitment. It was about the amount of time I was taking away from my family. It wasn’t fair to them. It takes a lot of time just being head football coach.”

Krist said accepting the position two years ago was a difficult one, and the duties of the position have increased with Petaluma’s change to the new Vine Valley Athletic League and the increased need for transportation to Napa and American Canyon on a regular basis.

Krist acknowledged that moving Petaluma into a new athletic league was “challenging.” And it is going to become even more difficult. Beginning in the coming school year, ADs at each school in the league will be responsible for administering one sport each season — fall, winter, spring. To compensate for the time needed to perform the athletic director’s job, Krist was given a free class period once every other day. “It was pretty close to having two full-time jobs,” he said. “There were days when I would get to school at 6:45 in the morning and wouldn’t get home until 10 o’clock at night.”

With the school year, and with it the football season, starting earlier every year, Krist also found the job almost a year-round position.

As athletic director, Krist was responsible for 19 sports programs and 19 head coaches. Keeping those positions filled was a challenge, but Krist said the biggest problem was logistical.

“Coaches come and go,” he noted. “But, with so many of the coaches working off campus, it was hard to get hold of them and to pass along information. The biggest problem was getting them all in the same room at the same time.”

Krist, a former three-sport athlete at Petaluma High School, has been teaching in the Petaluma School District for 30 years, beginning at Petaluma Junior High School in 1989 and moving to the high school in 1993. He has been head football coach since 2000.

He said he will be available to help the new athletic director as well as other coaches with help and advice, but now arranging transportation, fixing scheduling conflicts and the thousand and one other details of a sports program will be his responsibility only for the football team.