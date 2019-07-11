Petaluma Intermediates outlast Danville and the day

In a game featuring contrasting styles on the diamond, the Petaluma Americans advanced to the finals in the Nor-Cal Intermediate (50/70) Championship Tournament with a wild 12-10 win over Danville in Stockton on Wednesday.

The Americans had to pull out all of the stops in downing a very aggressive Danville club that took advantage of every opportunity on the basepaths. Danville swiped 13 bases and continually applied pressure until the game was halted because of darkness after the fifth inning.

An early 6-0 lead was not enough for the Americans who jumped in front on home runs by Nicky Gonzalez-Dachev and starting pitcher Jeffery Rice. The blast by Rice was only a preview for the right hand slugger who came back in the top of the fourth inning to hit another, also good for three runs.

The Danville Aces bounced back with a six spot of their own in the bottom of the second inning. Danville took advantage of some well drilled lead-off footwork and pilfered six runs in the inning.

Petaluma never lost poise, in spite of falling behind, 7-6, in the third frame. The Americans were content to stick to a strategy of station-to-station base running backed by some solid hitting along the way.

The Americans got a two base hit by Jacob Untalan and a third base knock by the hot-hitting Phillip Liu to set the stage for Rice. Rice found a pitch up in the zone, and deposited one over the short 225-foot left field fence for his sixth RBI of the afternoon.

At one point, Petaluma led, 12-7, but the pesky Aces came back to close the gap with three runs before darkness set in.

“We finally had to stop the game,” said the lead umpire. “They had played five full innings, and it was not going to be possible to play another inning in the dark. It’s what the rule says, and any protest will have to go to the Western Region.”

Another delay in the contest came when a fan from Danville had to be escorted from the premises for berating the umpires.

It was the first loss in the Nor-Cal Tournament for Danville in the double-limination affair. The Aces could meet up with Petaluma again on Saturday. They face the winner of West Shore-El Dorado of Sacramento game on Friday.

Petaluma manager Blaine Clemmens used four pitchers in attempting to slow down the running style of the Danville club. Rice, Untalan, Ethan Arellano and Kalen Clemmens all took a turn. Each of the American hurlers was faced with the constant pressure of aggressive Danville base running. A tight strike zone for both

teams didn’t help.

Clemmens got a key strikeout in the bottom of the fourth inning with the bases loaded to get the Americans out of trouble. In spite of a balk in the fifth, the poised Clemmens steadied to post a save in the game.

Danville used six pitchers, but could not slow down the Petaluma attack that accounted for 14 hits. Liu pounded out three base hits while Untalan scored three runs for the Americans.

Petaluma second baseman Hayden Back turned in several solid defensive plays, including a ball that bounced off his chest in the fourth frame.

Back closed out the game with a ground ball out at first base before the officials decided to call it a night.