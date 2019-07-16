JJ SAYS: Remembering special team, special lady

It has been a half century since what is arguably the best freshman basketball team ever assembled in Petaluma destroyed all comers. Of course in those days of 1969, the freshman schedule was just 12 games, but no one could come close to the high-scoring Petaluma High team.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of that team that may have been the only Petaluma High freshman basketball team to ever go undefeated.

The Petalumans, playing just six-minute quarters, averaged 58 points a game, that’s close to 15 points a quarter. The high point of that magical season came when they scored 77 points against Sinaloa Junior High School from Novato(at that time, many junior highs went through the ninth grade), despite most of the team’s starters leaving the contest well before the final buzzer.

I was reminded of that team by its coach Ed Gary, who coached freshman basketball at Petaluma High for 20 years, while teaching at Petaluma Junior High School. Gary’s coaching philosophy, admittedly patterned on the successful style of head coach Bob Donahue, led to an exciting brand of high-scoring, running, full-court pressure basketball.

“I told the players there were three rules for taking a shot,” Gary recalled: You are in control; it is a good shot; there is somebody underneath to rebound.”

The result was a team that five times scored 60 or more points playing those six-minute quarters and never scored less than 45 points in a game.

Of course, it didn’t hurt that Gary was coaching some of the best basketball players, and athletes, ever at Petaluma High School, led by guard Kevin Gilmore, who could do anything with a basketball except make it disappear, and there were some defenders who claimed he could pull that Houdini trick.

In Gary’s opinion, Gilmore wasn’t the best shooter on the team. The coach said Steve LaFranchi was probably the best pure shooter on the team. He scored 30 points in the Sinaloa game to 29 for Gilmore. At the time, it was the team record for points in a single game. Gilmore established a season’s freshman scoring record that has since been broken as the frosh played expanded schedules. Unfortunately, according to Gary, LaFranchi ran into troubles and never played for the Petaluma varsity.

Other members of that team, some I remember, some lost in the clouds of time, were Chris Cort, Dan Cader, Chris Gunn, Jim Sampietro, Alan Highstreet, Mike Ringstad, Clay Weiland, Mark Ross, Mark Rainey and Dave Taylor.

Time, of course, clouds memories and everything, including the games we play, change, but remembering is fun, and my guess is that the players on that team will never forget. I know their coach will always remember.

—

The real reason coach Gary reached out was for a much sadder reason. His wife, officially Maryn I. Gary, passed away on June 28. She was 81.

Mary, like Ed, was a good friend, although I never shared a beer with her at Ray’s Grocery like I did with Ed. I did share many laughs and conversations. She was a special lady.

Ed is planning a celebration of her life on Aug. 10 at Elam Lutheran Church where she worked as church secretary for nine years.

I knew Mary was an avid golfer, but what I didn’t know until Ed told me, was that she was an excellent water color artist who loved to paint. He also shared that she loved to play Bridge and was also an excellent editor of textbooks and scholarly thesis.

She and Ed logged more 125,000 miles touring the country in their travel trailer after Ed’s retirement.

Mary had a son and a daughter, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

