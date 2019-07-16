Silent bats end Petaluma Americans Major All-Star run

The Petaluma American Major (9-12-year-olds) Little League All-Stars packed their gloves, their arms and their enthusiasm. Unfortunately, they forgot to pack their bats, and were eliminated in two games in the Section 1 Tournament played at Joe Wagner Field in Larkspur last weekend.

Of course, the quality of opposition pitching had much to do with the Petalumans scoring just one run in two days in losses to North Oakland, 1-0, and Davis National, 3-1.

After winning the District 35 championship with big bat outbursts, the Americans simply could not put together sustained rallies against top quality pitching from both its Section rivals.

The Petalumans received exceptional pitching themselves and, playing good defense and being aggressive on the base paths, had an opportunity to win both games.

One hit in opener

In the Section opener, Petaluma ran into a true pitcher in North Oakland’s slender Hayden Burton. The right hander had a good, but not over powering fast ball, but mixed it with a big breaking curve ball and deceiving change up. The result was American batters out in front on some pitches, while well behind others. He finished with nine strikeouts.

Although they had scoring chances, the Americans had just one hit in the game, a single by Danny Mercado two outs into the fifth inning.

Petaluma’s pitchers met the challenge.

Brody Ruoff gave up a single, but struck out the Oakland side in the first inning. A finger cut before the tournament on his pitching hand forced him off the mound three batters into the second inning.

Brady Laubscher came on to face four batters over the second and third frames, striking out three.

When he was removed to protect him for future use, Danny Mercado pitched two perfect innings and a batter, striking out three. Between the three Petaluma pitchers, they fanned 10 in five innings.

Adding even more hurt to Petaluma’s fall was that it gave away the game’s only run. Ruoff walked the second Oakland batter of the second inning and Chase Worthington followed with a gapper double to right-center putting runners at second and third.

Before Laubscher had time to get the next two batters out, a throw-back from catcher to pitcher slipped away and Ivan Franklin raced home with the only and winning Oakland run.

The Americans had more scoring opportunities than hits, putting runners at second base in each of the first two innings, and at second and third in the third on a walk, force out and wild pitch on a strikeout.

In each case, the key hit was missing.

Petaluma had only Mercado’s single, a smash that took a big hop through shortstop, over the final three innnings.

Late rally stalls

Playing for survival Sunday morning, Petaluma had chances, but left the bases loaded in the final inning as it was eliminated by Davis National.

The game was another tight pitching duel, with the Americans’ Laubscher and Mercado battling four Davis pitchers.

The difference was a three-run homer lofted over the left-field fence by Davis’ left-swinging Drew Van Court in the fifth inning.

Through three innings and two strikeouts, Laubscher was almost unhittable for Petaluma. He gave up two singles, but struck out nine. Over two games, including his short stint in the opener against North Oakland, he made 13 of the 14 outs recorded by his team on strikeouts.

He did face some danger in the third inning when a single and two walks loaded the bases. He solved that little problem with two whiffs with the bases jammed

The Americans counted singles by Ryan Rice and Hunter Kolosey in the second, but couldn’t capitalize.

In the third, a walk, a force out and a pair of wild pitches had a runner at third with two outs when Mercado smashed a shot that literally knocked Davis second baseman Aaron Larsen off his feet. The second sacker, a defensive standout the entire game, was able to scramble back up and end the inning with a perfect throw to first.

The Petaluma American season sailed over the right field powered by Van Court in the fifth, but the Americans had one shout left.

In the sixth, the Americans battled back. A walk to Ruoff and consecutive singles by Luke Bell, Ryan Rice and Kolosey scored a run and loaded the bases.

Hope expired on three straight strikeouts.

Rice and Kolosey each had two hits for the two-tournament winning Petaluma Americans.